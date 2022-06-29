Lee Van Cleef Cause of Death: Who Played Villains in A Number of Westerns, Has Died at The Age of 64!

He was a gruff, steely-eyed foe of Western heroes like Gary Cooper and Clint Eastwood. Lee Van Cleef, 64, died Dec. 16 in a California hospital after an apparent heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. An Oxnard man with a history of cardiac problems collapsed and died just after midnight Friday at St. John’s Regional Medical Center, according to a spokesman for the county coroner.

In the Italian director Sergio Leone’s “For a Few Dollars More,” Mr. Van Cleef rose to fame after playing the villain opposite Clint Eastwood. As early as the early 1970s, Mr. Van Cleef had become one of Europe’s top ten box-office stars and had become somewhat of a cult character in the process. It’s also worth noting that he starred in two additional well-known films with Clint Eastwood, including the Western “The Magnificent Seven Ride.”

Death

Tomb of actor Lee Van Cleef in Hollywood Hills Forest Lawn Cemetery.

He continued acting until his death on December 16, 1989, at the age of 64, despite having suffered from heart illness from the late ’70s and having a pacemaker put in the early ’80s.” He suffered a heart attack and died in his bed in Oxnard, California. The cause of death was indicated as throat cancer. “BEST OF THE BAD” is the inscription on his gravestone at Forest Lawn Memorial Park Cemetery, Hollywood Hills, California, where he was buried.

Personal Life

Three marriages for Van Cleef. The year was 1943, and he married Patsy Ruth Kahle. They had three children together, Alan, Deborah, and David, before divorcing in the year of 1958. From 1960 to 1974, he married Joan Marjorie Drane. In 1976, he wed Barbara Havelone, and they had one child together, Barbara.

His right middle finger was amputated below the joint when he was building a playhouse for his daughter.



In 1958, Van Cleef nearly lost both his life and his profession when he was involved in a serious car accident. His doctors thought he would never ride again because of a knee injury.

Throughout his entire life, Van Cleef was troubled by this injury, which caused him immense suffering. In order for him to return to the stage, he had to undergo a lengthy rehabilitation process. Joan, his second wife, and business partner encouraged him to pursue his aptitude for painting seascapes and landscapes.

Early Life

When Clarence LeRoy Van Cleef and Marion Lavinia Van Fleet had their first child, Lee, they named him Lee Clarence Van Fleet. Lee graduated from Somerville High School in New Jersey at the age of 17 so that he could enlist in the US Navy in September 1942.

Career

At the Clinton Little Theater Group in New Jersey, After Leaving the Navy, Van Cleef Had His First Acting Position as A Reader for The Play “our Town.”

A Series of Meetings and Auditions Followed, Culminating in His Landing a Role in A Film! Joe Pendleton in The Play Heaven Can Wait Was the Next Most Notable Performance. Visiting Talent Scouts Were Wowed by Van Cleef’s Stage Presence and Delivery During This Period.

in The End, One of These Scouts Took Him to New York City Talent Agent Maynard Morris of The Mca Agency, Who Subsequently Sent Him to The Alvin Theater for An Audition There. Mister Roberts Was the Play.

Van Cleef Made His Debut on The Big Screen.

After Seeing Van Cleef Act as Mister Roberts, Film Producer Stanley Kramer Offered Him a Role in His Next Film. It Wasn’t until Kramer Wanted Van Cleef to Have His “distinctive Nose” Corrected that He Cast Van Cleef in The Role of Harvey Pell; He Instead Cast Van Cleef as Jack Colby.

from His Performance as Tony Romano in Kansas City Confidential (1952) Through His Final Role in Sergio Leone’s The Good, the Bad, and The Ugly 14 Years Later, He Was Cast Almost Exclusively in Evil Roles Because of His Pointed Cheeks and Chin, Piercing Eyes, and Hawk-Like Nose (1966).