Lee Remick Cause of Death,55, Actress in Roles From Enticing to Tormented, Dies!

Lee Remick, who starred in a number of films as tortured and neurotic women, died Tuesday at her Brentwood home following a two-year struggle with illness. She was 55.

Tumors on her kidneys and lungs were discovered in 1989 when she became ill while filming in France. She had commented at the time: “You assume you’ll be healthy for the rest of your life, and then it happens. Then you become enraged. You then tell yourself, “I’m going to make it.” I’m a warrior.'”

According to a close friend, doctors decided two weeks ago to stop all treatment so she might die peacefully.

Ms. Remick became a champion for cancer patients and helped collect money to battle the disease after being nominated for an Academy Award for her part as a drunken housewife in “Days of Wine and Roses” opposite Jack Lemmon in 1962.

Tuesday, Lemmon added, “Working with and knowing Lee will always be one of the most rewarding experiences of my life. She was precious and the personification of elegance.”

Early Life

Remick was born in Quincy, Massachusetts, to actress Gertrude Margaret (two sources state Patricia (née Waldo) and department store owner Francis Edwin “Frank” Remick.

Bruce, her older brother, was her only sibling. Eliza Duffield, one of her maternal great-grandmothers, was an English preacher.

Remick studied acting at Barnard College and the Actors Studio after attending the Swoboda School of Dance and the Hewitt School.

Personal life

On August 3, 1957, Remick married Bill Colleran, a producer whose accomplishments include Your Hit Parade, The Dean Martin Show, and The Judy Garland Show. Katherine Lee Colleran (born January 27, 1959) and Matthew Remick Colleran were their children (b. June 7, 1961). In 1968, Remick and Colleran divorced.

On December 18, 1970, Remick married British producer William Rory “Kip” Gowans. Before they married, he worked as an assistant director on films including Darling (1965), Far from the Madding Crowd (1967), The Lion in Winter (1968), and later Sleuth (1972), The Man Who Fell to Earth (1976), and The Human Factor (1978). (1979). She moved to England with Gowans and stayed with him till her death. She appeared in four of his films: The Women’s Room (1980), The Letter (1982), Rearview Mirror (1984), and Of Pure Blood (1985). (1986). Remick and Gowans lived in England and Osterville, Massachusetts, which she referred to as her “real home.”

Remick had two grandkids through her daughter.

Remick was diagnosed with kidney cancer in the spring of 1989 and died on July 2, 1991, at the age of 55.

Cause of Death for Lee Remick

Liver cancer

Lee Remick, the exquisite actress who shone in dozens of films and numerous stage and television productions, died at her Los Angeles home yesterday. She was 55 at the time. According to a family spokesman, the actress died of cancer following a two-year battle with the disease.

Lee Remick’s net worth

Lee is one of the wealthiest movie actresses and one of the most well-known. Lee Remick’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.