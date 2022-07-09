Larry Storch Cause of Death: Comedian on The Tv Sitcom “F Troop” Passes Away at 99!

After a long and varied career in theatre, film, and television, Larry Storch’s performance as the hilarious Cpl. Again in the 1960s spoof of Western frontier TV episodes, “F Troop,” was his crowning achievement. Larry Storch passed away on Friday. Storch had reached the age of one hundred ninety-nine.

According to his manager, Matt Beckoff, Storch died of natural causes early Friday morning in his New York City apartment.

“F Troop,” which aired on ABC from 1965 to 1967, became a cult favorite in reruns despite its short run. Fort Courage’s incompetent soldiers and members of the adjacent Native American tribe were well-known to its followers, who could repeat nearly all of their exploits.

Forrest Tucker’s cunning Sgt. O’Rourke, played by Frank DeKova’s Chief Wild Eagle, had a wild-eyed companion in Storch, who served as his protege and partner in crime. Capt. Parmenter, played by Ken Berry, was the incompetent commander of Fort Courage.

“F Troop” made him famous, but Storch appeared in many more films and shows before and after that show, which helped him gain a steady stream of work. As a comedian in the Catskill Mountains of New York State, he also had a long and successful career in theatre.

Cause of Death

Larry Storch and His Tales and his live-action role as the inept Corporal Randolph Agarn on F Troop are just a few of the roles that Lawrence Samuel Storch ( January 8, 1923 – July 8, 2022 ) played on television.

Early Life

He was born in New York City, the son of real estate agent Alfred Storch and his telephone operator wife Sally Kupperman Storch. Jewish observance was instilled in him by his parents. During his time at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx, he made lifelong friends in Don Adams.

At Sheepshead Bay’s band shell where he opened for Al Donahue’s band, Storch revealed that due to the Depression, he never finished high school. Instead, he worked as a comic for $12 a week. He served in the US Navy with Tony Curtis on the submarine tender USS Proteus during World War II (AS-19).

Personal Life

On July 10, 1961, Storch wed actress Norma Catherine Greve, with whom he had two children. Her death at the age of 81 on August 28, 2003, marked the end of their marriage. Each made a brief appearance in the TV movie The Woman Hunter (1972).

Stepson Lary May, daughter Candace Herman (born in 1947 and later reunited with her birth mother), and stepdaughter June Cross (born in 1954 to Norma and Jimmy Cross) were all born to him and his future wife (“Stump” of the song-and-dance team Stump and Stumpy) Jay Storch, Storch’s younger brother who worked as an actor and voiceover performer as Jay Lawrence from 1924 until his death in 1987, was also an accomplished musician. July 8, 2022, Storch died in his sleep at his Upper West Side apartment in New York City.

Read More: Ted Knight Cause of Death: Reporter for The Mary Tyler Moore Show Died of Cancer at 62!

Larry Storch’s Children

Stepson Lary May and Candace Herman, Larry Storch’s daughter from a brief relationship with the woman he would later marry, are his children. When June Cross was older, she was adopted and later reconnected with her biological parents, Norma and Jimmy Cross. After the birth of her first child in 1954, June Cross became known as June. In the musical duo Stumpy and Stumpy, Stump (Stumpy).

Jay Lawrence, the younger brother of Storch, was an actor and voiceover performer who went by the name Jay Lawrence (1924–1987). Norma (Catherine Greve) Storch, Larry Storch’s wife, passed away from cancer on August 28, 2003, at her New York City apartment. When she died, she was 81 years old. As a lead actor on F Troop, Storch was nominated at the 1967 Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Comedy Series. Don Adams, a childhood friend, defeated Storch that year.

Read More: Julia Budzinski Cause of Death: The News That Mark Budzinski Quit Came After His Daughter Died.!

Larry Storch’s Net Worth

$1 Million

Larry Storch is a well-known American actor with a $1 million fortune. In January of 1923, Larry Storch was born in New York City, New York. During the Great Depression, he worked in a stand-up comedy and served in the US Navy during World War II.

Storch has appeared in over 230 films and television shows, many of which have featured him as a voice actor. He played Cpl. Randolph Agarn in the television series F Troop from 1965 to 1967. The Queen and I starred Storch as Charles Duffy in 1969.

As Eddie Spenser in The Ghost Busters, he made his television debut in 1975. For example, he has voiced roles in Groovie Goolies, The Pink Panther Show, Koko the Clown, The Treasure Island, Scooby-Doo, and Tennessee Tuxedo.

When it came to portraying The Joker in The Dark Knight Rises, no one had ever done it better than Storch. he was nominated for an Emmy in 1967 for F Troop, a prime-time television series.