L.Q. Jones Cause of Death: A Boy and His Dog’s Producer Died at The Age of 94!

The recent death of LQ Jones, a well-known actor, and director, has made him a topic of discussion. Beaumont, Texas-native LQ Jones was born Justus Ellis McQueen Jr. on August 19, 1927, as Justus Ellis McQueen and died at the age of 94. He was the son of railroad worker Justus Ellis McQueen Sr., and his mother was Jessie Paralee; his father was a railroad worker.

Lamar Junior College and Lon Morris College were two of the schools he attended after serving in the US Navy from 1945 to 1946. He studied law at the University of Texas at Austin from 1950 to 1951.

For a brief period, he tried his hand at ranching in Nicaragua, professional baseball and football, stand-up comedy, and more, before deciding to pursue acting full time. LQ Jones was a Methodist and a registered Republican. In 1950, he married Neta S. Lewis and they had three children together. Although they divorced in 1973, they had a son.

What Was L.Q Jones’ Cause of Death?

Erté deGarces, the actor’s grandson, confirmed the actor’s death, citing natural causes.

According to Variety, Jones died peacefully in his Hollywood Hills home. In addition to deGarces, the Jones family includes sons Randy McQueen and StevMarshall, as well as a daughter named Mindy.

What Are People Saying About His Passing?

Thousands of people took to social media to express their condolences for the late actor’s passing. Maltin, a renowned film historian, tweeted that Jones was “a reminder of a Hollywood that seemed larger than life.” In addition to the five films he collaborated on with Sam Peckinpah and his adaptation of Harlan Ellison’s A Boy and His Dog, he shared fascinating stories about his illustrious past. When I think of him, I can’t help but smile #RIP ”

Tweeted: “One of the most charismatic western actors to grace the silver screen, and director of the brilliantly weird A Boy and his Dog.” RIP.” Movie critic Roger Ebert once described the actor as “one of these guys who meet you for the first time as if he’s carrying on an old friendship,” he said.

Early Life

As the son of Jessie Paralee (née Stephens), a railroad worker, and Justus Ellis McQueen Jr., Jones was born in Beaumont, southeastern Texas on August 19, 1927. In a tragic car accident, he lost his mother at the tender age of three. After graduating from Port Neches–Groves High School in 1945, he began his career as a truck driver.

Prior to completing his studies at the University of Texas at Austin from 1950 to 1951, Jones attended Lamar Junior College and Lon Morris College in Jacksonville and Lamar Junior College and Lon Morris College in Jacksonville. A stand-up comic, professional baseball and football player, and Nicaraguan rancher, Fess Parker inspired him to turn to act after exchanging letters with him.

Career

Justus McQueen was Jones’ birth name when he made his film debut in Battle Cry in 1955. L.Q. Jones, the name of his character in that film, was a name he liked and decided to use for all of his future roles as an actor. On ABC/Warner Brothers western Cheyenne, he was cast as “Smitty Smith” in three episodes in 1955. This was the first hour-long western on network television.

A number of films were made by Jones in the 1960s and 70s. The Wild Bunch (1969), The Ballad of Cable Hogue (1970), and Pat Garrett and Billy the Kid (1960) were all part of Sam Peckinpah’s stock company, and he continued to work with the director throughout his career.

As a member of Strother Martin’s posse in The Wild Bunch, Jones was frequently cast alongside Martin as “T.C.” (the bounty hunter). Aside from Cheyenne, Gunsmoke, and Two Faces West, Jones also appeared in The Virginian as Andy Belden, a ranch hand.

2011 Entertainment Weekly On Lawman, Jones played Ollie Earnshaw, a wealthy rancher on the prowl for a bride, in the episode "The Bride" from that same year (1962).

Men of Annapolis, and Jefferson Drum were all roles he appeared in on television. c in “The Case of the Lonely Heiress” (1958) and Edward Lewis in “The Case of the Badgered Brother” (1959) were guest appearances on Perry Mason. Episode 15 of Season 1 of Hawaii Five-O featured him. The A-Team’s “Cowboy George” was his first role, and he played Sheriff Dwight Leclerc twice on The Fall Guy. In the final season rebranding of The Virginian, Jones appeared as Belden in the episode titled “The Town Killer” in 1971.

“The Naked and the Dead,” “Hang ‘Em High,” “Stay Away, Joe,” “The Brotherhood of Satan,” “Attack on Terror: The FBI vs. the Ku Klux Klan,” “The Edge,” “The Mask of Zorro,” and “A Prairie Home Companion” are just a few of Jones’ many other films, which he co-produced and wrote.

As a producer/director/writer, Jones was responsible for A Boy and His Dog’s success.