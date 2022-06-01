KK Singer Cause of Death , 53, Dies of Heart Attack: Is It Getting Increasingly Common? Warning Signs that People Tend to Miss!

On May 31, 2022, Indian singer KK, short for Krishnakumar Kunnath, died of a heart attack just hours after performing live in Kolkata. He was 53 years old at the time.

KK was apparently sick while playing at a performance in Kolkata’s Nazrul Manch. At 5 p.m., the show began. He returned to his hotel in Esplanade after the show, where he expressed his unease. At after 10:30 p.m., he was transported to the Calcutta Medical Research Institute (CMRI), where he was pronounced dead.

KK’s death has crushed the hearts of fans and admirers all around the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sincere condolences for the singer on Twitter. “We are saddened by the sudden death of acclaimed singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known by his stage name KK. His songs expressed a wide spectrum of emotions and resonated with listeners of all ages. His songs will live on in our hearts forever. My heartfelt condolences go out to his family and followers. Shanti Om, “he penned

Jyothy Kunnath, KK’s wife, and their two children, Nakul Krishna Kunnath and Tamara Kunnath, survive him.

A heart attack, medically known as myocardial infarction, happens when the heart’s blood supply is interrupted, usually by a blood clot. A buildup of fat, cholesterol, and other chemicals in the coronary arteries can cause a blockage that prevents blood flow.

Early life

Krishnakumar Kunnath was born in Delhi to Malayali parents C. S. Menon and Kunnath Kanakavalli and raised in New Delhi. Before getting into Bollywood, KK sung 3,500 jingles.

KK attended Delhi’s Mount St Mary’s School and graduated from Delhi University’s Kirori Mal College. During the 1999 Cricket World Cup, he sung in the song “Josh of India” in support of the Indian cricket team.

Members of the Indian cricket team were featured in this song.

In 1991, KK married Jyothy. With him, his son Nakul Krishna Kunnath sang the song “Masti” from his album Humsafar. Tamara Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunnath Kunna.

KK’s biography

KK was born on August 23, 1968, in India, and is a well-known World Music Singer. He is most recognised for his work in Hindi films such as Bachna Ae Haseeno and Jhankaar Beats. In addition, he has released several solo albums, including Pal and Humsafar. In 2012, he won the Eenam-Swaralaya Singer of the Year Award. According to astrologers, KK’s zodiac sign is Virgo. Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, grew up in New Delhi, India. His son Nakul and daughter Taamara are the result of his marriage to Jyothy Krishna.

Many people are interested in the KK’s ethnicity, country of origin, heritage, and race. Let’s have a look at it! According to public resources such as IMDb and Wikipedia, KK’s ethnicity is unknown. We’ll update KK’s religious and political opinions in this piece. Please come back to the article after a few days.

KK Earnings and Salary

KK is one of the wealthiest World Music Singers, as well as one of the most well-known. According to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, KK’s net worth is believed to be $1.5 million. KK Singer is an Indian playback singer with a $1 million net worth. His net worth was estimated to be $1 million dollars.

Death

KK performed in the Sir Gurudas Mahavidyalaya celebration in Nazrul Mancha, Kolkata, on May 31, 2022. On the way back to his hotel following his performance, he complained of feeling unwell and had heart arrest. After fruitless attempts to resuscitate him at the hotel, he was transferred to the CMRI hospital in Kolkata, where he was confirmed dead on arrival. At the time of his death, he was 53 years old. On June 1, 2022, the Kolkata Police Department files a case of unnatural death in connection with the death of singer KK.

What can you do to avoid a heart attack?

To avoid a heart attack, doctors advise severe lifestyle adjustments. Regular exercise, blood pressure and cholesterol management, dietary changes, and keeping a healthy weight are all critical steps in preventing a heart attack.

Regular health examinations are also required to detect any other illnesses, such as diabetes, in order to avert a heart attack.

KK musician’s wife

We’re currently talking about his marital problems. He was a father of three children and a husband. His wife, Jyothy Krishna, was his decision. They married in 1991. His two children, Kunnath Nakul and Kunnath Taamara, were born to him.

KK Singer’s Parents and Family

KK singer was born to Indian parents. His biological father’s name is C. S. Nair. His mother’s surname is Kanakavalli. It is unknown what his parents do for a living. At this point, his sibling’s identity remains unclear.