Family and Early Life

A Japanese-American immigrant to Wyoming’s Heart Mountain Internment Camp from California’s Monrovia (where Kuromiya was raised) was born on May 9, 1943. In 1961, after 15 years in Monrovia and a year in each Arizona and Nevada with his California-born parents, Kuromiya chose to leave the West Coast to attend the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia. It was during the 1960s that Kuromiya’s activism really got started when he got involved in a civil rights organization in Philadelphia, which he attributes mainly to the city’s moniker of “City of Brotherly Love.”

When he was about 8 or 9 years old, Kiyoshi Kuromiya, who lived in California at the time, came out to his parents as gay.

In an interview with Tommi Mecca in 1983, Kuromiya, who went by Steve instead of Kiyoshi in the early ’50s, stated that he had never heard the word gay and had no idea what a homosexual was. To find out more about the identity that he knew “was very significant to him,” Kuromiya went through the Monrovia Public Library.

Personal Life and Death

As a young activist, Kuromiya recalls a trip to his mother’s birthplace at Heart Mountain Relocation Camp for Japanese Americans in 1983 as a pivotal moment in his development as an activist. In the mid-1970s, he battled lung cancer and survived. His friendship with Buckminster Fuller, a techno-futurist who traveled the country for nearly five years, followed soon after.

Kuromiya worked on six of Fuller’s final volumes with him before his death in 1992, when he published Fuller’s final work as a posthumous publication. Most notably, Kuromiya was a co-author of Critical Path, an influential 1981 book about how technology might better the world. Additionally, Kuromiya was a top-ranked Scrabble player in Japan.

Kiyoshi Kuromiya Early Life and Education

The name of Kiyoshi Kuromiya Early childhood and education: As one of six Benjamin Franklin National Scholars, Kuromiya enrolled in the University of Pennsylvania in September 1961 and received a generous stipend that covered nearly all of his school-related expenses. Because of the wide range of humanistic subjects in engineering, Kiyoshi decided to focus on the subject. He was inspired by Louis Kahn, who also attended Penn and taught engineering at the School of Design.

A large part of Kuromiya’s increasing participation in basic liberties exercises in the mid-1960s derived from his sexual orientation and his belief that the University of Pennsylvania was especially closed.



The Grinnell Support Against the Resumption of Nuclear Testing exhibit was Kuromiya’s very first antiwar showing in 1962; he and another Columbia Ivy League student picketed through a cold snow storm for two days after fasting for two days.

The University of Pennsylvania’s largest antiwar show, which drew 2,000 people, was disrupted by Kuromiya, a troublemaker. Kiyoshi prepared and set up flyers from a fictitious group called the Americans that stated that a guiltless canine will be torched with napalm in front of the library at Penn in protest of the use of napalm in the Vietnam War. In the days leading up to the concert, city officials and the police chief expressed concern, saying that anyone who was responsible for the protest would face a lengthy prison sentence. “Congratulations, you’ve saved the existence of a blameless canine,” said a brochure Kuromiya handed out to protesters upon their arrival. Who cares about the numerous Vietnamese people who have been burned to death?”

