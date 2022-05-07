KEVIN SAMUELS DEAD

Kevin Samuels, who was known for his controversial dating advice on social media, has died, according to TMZ sources.

The image consultant, lifestyle coach, and dating specialist died in Georgia on Thursday.

According to the police report, they spoke with a woman who stated that she met Kevin on Wednesday night and spent the night with him in Atlanta. Kevin began complaining of chest issues on Thursday morning, according to the woman, who is a nurse. She attempted to help him. She contacted 911 and requested a defibrillator from the apartment complex’s front desk after he collapsed on top of her, she told cops.

Kevin recently sparked debate by calling unmarried women over 35 “leftovers,” and the video has gone viral. He’s also been known to embarrass both men and women who seek his relationship advice in public.

Kevin was rushed to Piedmont Hospital, according to the report.

Kevin had a large social media following, with 1.42 million YouTube followers, and his controversial views on dating and relationships frequently sparked debate.

Kevin was born in Atlanta, Georgia, USA on March 13, 1965. He attended Millwood High School and The University of Oklahoma for his high school and college studies.

He is well-known as a motivational speaker who assists individuals and businesses in regaining their footing. He's also a fashionista who prefers to dress up in smart suits.

His YouTube career began in 2016, and his channel was launched on May 20, 2015.

Kevin Samuels is a YouTube megastar and well-known influencer, but before that, he dabbled in a variety of businesses.

Every year on March 13, he celebrates his birthday.

Kevin stands at 6'2″. He weighs 65 kg and 143 pounds.