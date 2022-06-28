Kay Kendall Cause of Death: When She Died, how Old Was She?

Numerous film performers spend their entire careers searching for a defining moment; a movie performance so flawless that their name is forever etched in the public’s mind and stardom is guaranteed. Such a scene occurred for Kay Kendall in one of the most provincial British films. Her portrayal of the lively Rosalie Peters in Genevieve (died: Henry Cornelius, 1953) cemented her destiny as a star, but severely understates the extent of her reputation today.

Kendall, the second child of a theatrical couple and granddaughter of music hall star Marie Kendall, has spent her whole life in the entertainment industry. She began her career at Ealing Studios as a minor player in her mid-teens, but she quickly moved on to larger roles. At the age of seventeen, she earned a significant role in the ambitious musical London Town (d. Wesley Ruggles, 1946), a film best known for its catastrophic box office performance. Kendall, who was never a talented dancer or vocalist, quit the industry out of shame.

In 1950, with a newly bobbed nose, she began her arduous climb back to the top by playing minor but safe supporting roles, frequently as gorgeous arm-pieces. A series of high-profile personal connections pushed her name up the list, but her talent kept her employed. After It Began in Paradise (1952, dir. Compton Bennett), she secured a contract with Rank, and a year later, she was awarded her most renowned part.

Genevieve’s success gave her more freedom to choose the roles she wished to do, but with the exception of a wonderful cameo in Doctor in the House (1954, dir. Ralph Thomas), she had few opportunities. Nonetheless, given a humorous twist, she always delivered. She outperformed her female opponents in the inconsistent The Constant Husband (died: Sidney Gilliat, 1954) and outwitted her vain husband in a spectacular fight of the sexes in the forgotten Simon and Laura (d. Muriel Box, 1955). These jobs provided a peek of her potential as an international star, which piqued the curiosity of Hollywood.

Early Life

She was born in Stanley House, Hull Road, in Withernsea, an East Riding of Yorkshire, England, seaside town, to Justine Kay Kendall McCarthy. The vaudevillian son of music hall singer Marie Kendall was Kendall’s father, Terrence “Terry” McCarthy (a.k.a. Terry Kendall). Gladys Drewery formerly served as the mother of Kay.

She has two ancestors, Terrence Justin “Terry” Kendall McCarthy (born 1923) and Patricia Kim “Pat” Kendall McCarthy (a.k.a. Kim Kendall, born 1925).

Due to her father’s second marriage to his professional dancing partner, Dora Spencer, she had a younger half-brother named Cavan Spencer Kendall McCarthy (a.k.a. Cavan Kendall) (1942–1999).

Young Justine attended numerous schools, such as St Leonard’s (Brighton), St Margaret’s (near Oban, Scotland), and the Lydia Kyasht Dancing Academy (London).

Death

In the churchyard of St John-at-Hampstead Church is the grave of Kendall. A portion of the inscription on her tombstone reads, “KATE / Devoted wife of / REX.” The Music Hall Guild of Great Britain and America renovated her ultimate resting place in September 2013.

Read More: Karen Steele’s Cause of Death: Actress Steele’s, Biography, Measurements,& Relationships!

Personal Life

Early in Her Career, Kendall Dated Actor Sydney Chaplin, the Second Son of Actor Charlie Chaplin, and His Second Wife, Actress Lita Grey. She Also Had Relationships with A Swedish Royal and Supermarket Heir James Sainsbury, and She Reputedly Had a Connection with The Future Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

In 1955, She Co-Starred with Rex Harrison in The Constant Husband, During Which Time They Had an Affair.

Harrison Was at The Time Married to The Actress Lilli Palmer.

However, After Learning from Kendall’s Physician that She Had Been Diagnosed with Myeloid Leukaemia, He and Palmer Consented to A Divorce so That He Could Marry Kendall and Provide for Her Care. [source Required] in The Year 1957, Kendall Wed Harrison.

Kendall Was Never Informed of Her Disease, so She Assumed She Had an Iron Shortage. Palmer Stated that She Was Unaffected by The Divorce Because She Also Had a Significant Other. Palmer and Harrison Intended to Remarry Following Kendall’s Death, but Palmer Fell in Love with Her Companion, Actor Carlos Thompson, and Wed Him Instead.

Read More: Richard Egan Cause of Death: Actor in Movies and Tv, Died at The Age of 65!

Biography

Kay Kendall Was Born in Withernsea, Yorkshire, and Left School at The Age of 12 to Perform in Revues. at The Age of 14, She Joined Her Sister Kim in A Variety Act, and The Two Appeared in Her Earliest Films Together. She Was Married to Actor Rex Harrison from 1957 until Her Death from Leukaemia, Which Harrison and Her Physician Kept a Secret from Her.

Director Wesley Ruggles Was Among Her Boyfriends. Withernsea Lighthouse Museum Has Further Information About Kay Kendall. Rex Harrison, Kendall’s Boyfriend, Confided in Terence Rattigan and Gave Him Permission to Adapt Kendall’s Last Years Into the Drama in Praise of Love.

Read More: Peggy Lee Cause of Death: the Late Singer-Songwriter Died Suddenly of A Heart Attack at The Age of 81!

Kay Kendall’s Net Worth

Kay Is One of The Wealthiest and Most Well-Known Actresses in Hollywood. Our Research, Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider Indicate that Kay Kendall Has a Net Worth of Around $1.5 Million.