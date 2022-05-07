Kailia Posey’s Cause of Death Confirmed by Family

Kailia Posey’s family reported her death by suicide on Wednesday, a day after her death at the age of 16 was announced.

“Despite being a successful adolescent with a bright future ahead of her, she made the reckless decision to end her earthly life in one impetuous moment,” her family stated in a statement to TMZ.

“After competing on the pageant circuit her entire life, she won numerous crowns and trophies… Her renowned contortionist talent had already led to professional touring job offers, and she had lately been chosen to be a cheerleader at her high school next year,” the statement said.

During the 2011–2012 season of TLC, Posey appeared on the show, and a clip of her grinning from the show became a viral gif. Posey continued to compete in pageants and was recently crowned Miss Lynden in Washington state.

“I don’t have words or any thoughts,” her mother, Marcy Posey Gatterman, said on her Facebook page, announcing her death. A lovely young lady has passed away. Please respect our privacy while we grieve Kailia’s death. Forever, my baby.”

Her family has established a memorial fund in her honor at the Whatcom Community Foundation. “Your contribution to the Kailia Posey Teen Difficulty Intervention Fund will go toward providing much-needed support to students in crisis.” “Thank you for supporting other young people in honor of Kailia’s brief, precious life,” the foundation’s letter reads.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255), is a free, confidential service that offers support, information, and local resources to people who are suicidal or in emotional distress, as well as those who are close to them.

Steve Gatterman and Marcy Posey Gatterman are her parents' names. Kai Posey and Nick Posey are her younger brothers.

