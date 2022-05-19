Justin Townes Earle Cause of Death: Ruled an Accidental Drug Overdose!

The cause of Justin Townes Earle’s death has been discovered. The 38-year-old singer-songwriter died of an accidental drug overdose, according to posts on his official social media pages. Earle’s autopsy indicated evidence of fentanyl, alcohol, and cocaine in his system, according to the post. According to the findings, “use of fentanyl-laced cocaine resulted in an overdose,” as stated in the post below.

“Even though Justin was highly outspoken and worried about the opioid epidemic and the risks of the ‘legal’ medicines given by pharmaceutical businesses,” Justin Towns Earle’s team stated on social media.

“fentanyl-laced narcotics are causing a massive increase in overdoses, making cocaine use an even deadlier habit.” An overdose can be caused by a few fentanyl granules the size of salt. And it happens so quickly in most situations that intervention is unlikely to alter it.”

On August 24, Justin Townes Earle’s family announced his death. Earle has previously spoken about his drug use, including how, by the age of 21, he had survived five heroin overdoses. He had recently spoken about his sobriety in interviews with a variety of media sources.

Early Life

Earle grew up with his mother, Carol Ann Hunter Earle, in South Nashville, Tennessee. Steve Earle, his father, named him Townes Van Zandt after his own mentor, singer, and composer Townes Van Zandt. Steve Earle left his family when Justin was two years old,

but he returned after becoming clean in 1994. Justin dropped out of school, toured, and worked for his father on occasion before settling in eastern Tennessee with other songwriters. Earle, like his father, struggled with addiction throughout his early adolescence.

Read More: Maurice White’s Cause of Death: How Did Earth, Wind & Fire’s Leader Die?

Career

Earle was a member of two Nashville bands: the Distributors, a rock band, and the Swindlers, a ragtime and bluegrass band. He was a member of his father’s touring band, the Dukes, as a guitarist and keyboardist. He created a unique blend of folk, blues, and country music.

Read More: DMX’s Official Cause of Death: Revealed: He Fought Till the Very End!

Personal life

Earle started using drugs when he was 12 years old and continued for several years. “I learned very quickly that my manner of doing things was going to get me in trouble,” he says, “and I continued continuing with it because I believed the myth for a long time, that I had to kill myself to make great work.”

He went to rehab centers nine times, each time with intervals of sobriety in between. He relapsed in September 2010 after a brawl with an Indianapolis nightclub owner. In 2016, he relapsed once more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Townes Earle (@justintownesearle)

In 2009, Earle relocated to New York City. For several years, he returned to Nashville. [when?] In 2013, he married Jenn Marie Maynard and moved to the West Coast with his wife. Etta, their one and only child, was born in June 2017.

Earle died on August 20, 2020, at the age of 38, in Nashville, Tennessee. On August 23, his label revealed his death on social media. Although the cause of death was not immediately known, Nashville police said the death was being investigated as a possible narcotics overdose. Earle died of an accidental overdose of fentanyl-laced cocaine on December 1, 2020, according to his family.

Read More: Joan Blondell cause of death: Actress, Dies at 70; Often Played Wisecracking Blonde!

Justin Townes Earle’s Cause of Death:

Justin Townes Earle died of an unidentified reason on August 23, 2020, at the age of 38. His reason for death, however, remains unknown. His representatives revealed his death in a statement posted to his official Facebook page.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Justin, our son, husband, father, and friend. Many of you have sought wisdom from his music and words over the years, and we hope that his music will continue to do so. “You will be sadly missed, Justin.”

“Despite being outspoken and concerned about the opioid epidemic and the risks of the ‘legal’ medicines given by pharmaceutical companies,” Earle’s team stated on social media. “fentanyl-laced narcotics are causing a massive increase in overdoses, making cocaine use an even deadlier habit.” An overdose can be caused by a few fentanyl granules the size of salt. And it happens so quickly in most situations that intervention is unlikely to alter it.”

Read More: James Coburn Cause of Death: Hollywood tough guy, dies at 74!

What is Justin Townes Earle’s estimated net worth in 2020?

Justin Townes Earle’s professional career as a singer-songwriter and musician may have earned him a lot of money, but his net worth and other assets are unknown. On the other side, his father, Steve Earle, is said to have a net worth of $10 million.