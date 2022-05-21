Justin Fashanu Cause Of Death: First Footballer To Come Out As Gay Dead At 37, Funeral Obituary & News!

The 17-year-old, who plays for Blackpool, told Sky Sports about the news and now feels “free.”

He said: “Now is the moment to take action. I believe I am ready to share my tale with others.

Daniels, who has scored 30 goals for the Seadsiders’ Under-18s this season, has signed his first professional deal with the club.

The striker continued: “That period of overthinking everything – and the stress it caused – has passed since I came out to my family, my club, and my teammates. It was having an effect on my mental health. Now I’m just confident and content to be myself.” ” I’ve been thinking about how I want to do it and when I want to do it for a long time. I know it’s now or never. I’m ready to be myself, to be free, and to be confident in all I do.”

The 17-year-old has received support for his coming out from Harry Kane and numerous Premier League clubs and is the first openly homosexual male player in the UK’s professional game since Justin Fashanu in 1990.

Early life

In 1974, Justin Fashanu was a member of the Attleborough High School football squad.

Fashanu was born in the United Kingdom to a Nigerian attorney and a Guyanese nurse named Pearl.

He and his younger brother John were placed in a Barnardo’s care home when their parents divorced. He and John were adopted by Alf and Betty Jackson when they were six years old and raised in Shropham, Norfolk. Fashanu excelled at boxing as a child and was rumored to be considering a professional boxing career over his football career at one point. In the 1970s, Fashanu attended Attleborough High School, where he developed his football talent and was seen by Norwich City scout John Sainty during a school match versus Thetford Grammar School in 1974.

Career in football

Fashanu began his career with Norwich City as a trainee before turning professional at the end of December 1978. He made his league debut against West Bromwich Albion on January 13, 1979, and quickly established himself in the Norwich side, scoring consistently and occasionally magnificently. For a fantastic goal against Liverpool in 1980, he received the BBC Goal of the Season award. He made 103 senior games for Norwich, scoring 40 goals in the process. He was also capped six times for England at the under-21 level while at the club, yet his expected call-up to the senior squad never came. [8] In the 1980-81 season, he scored 19 league goals, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Canaries from being relegated. Fashanu’s name had been connected with bigger teams for some time, and his eventual departure from Carrow Road occurred in August 1981, when he signed for Nottingham Forest and became Britain’s first £1 million black players.



His career stopped when his professional relationship with manager Brian Clough worsened; it appears that Clough was bothered by rumors about Fashanu’s visits to gay nightclubs and pubs. His ambitions and confidence dwindled as he struggled to fit in with Clough’s playing and lifestyle standards, particularly after Clough discovered his homosexuality and prohibited him from practicing with the team. In 1981-82, he only scored three goals in 32 league games for Forest.

Cause of death

Justin committed suicide in May 1998, when he was 37 years old. While at Fashanu’s flat in America, the former forward was accused of sexual assault by a 17-year-old.

He left the United States and was discovered dead in a London garage on May 3.



Fashanu claimed in his suicide note that the sexual act was consensual and that he returned to England because he believed he wouldn’t get a fair trial in America because of his sexuality.

Homosexuality was prohibited in Maryland at the time of the alleged sexual assault.

Justin Fashanu’s net worth

Justin Fashanu is one of the wealthiest soccer players and one of the most popular. Justin Fashanu’s net worth is estimated to be $1.5 million, according to Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider. He was a promising young boxer who preferred boxing to soccer as a career.

JUSTIN FASHANU NET WORTH & SALARY Net Worth $1.5 Million Salary Under Review Source of Income Soccer Player Cars Not Available House Living In Own House.

He was traded to Forest’s local rivals Notts County for £150,000 in December 1982. He scored 20 goals in 64 games for the Magpies, despite failing to prevent back-to-back relegations, before joining Brighton & Hove Albion for £115,000 in June 1985, where a knee injury soon after appeared to have ended his career. He underwent surgery in the United States and returned to play, first with the Los Angeles Heat and then with the Edmonton Brickmen and the Hamilton Steelers in Canada.