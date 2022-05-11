Julie Adams Cause Of Death , Net Worth , Personal life , Biography, Age, Husband, Education , More Update !

Julie Adams (born Betty May Adams; October 17, 1926 – February 3, 2019) was an American actress who was most known for her numerous television guest roles. She was credited as Julia Adams at the start of her career. In the 1950s, she appeared in many films, including Bend of the River (1952), in which she co-starred with James Stewart, and Creature from the Black Lagoon (1955). (1954). She was also recognized for her small-screen roles as Paula Denning on the 1980s soap series Capitol and Eve Simpson on Murder, She Wrote.

Early years

Julie Adams was born on October 17, 1926, as Betty May Adams in Waterloo, Iowa, to Arkansas-born parents Esther Gertrude (Beckett) and Ralph Adams, a cotton buyer

Her family traveled frequently; the longest she stayed in one place was in Blytheville, Arkansas, for eight years. She was elected “Miss Little Rock” in 1946, when she was 19 years old, and relocated to Hollywood, California to pursue her acting career. Adams began her acting career as a part-time secretary and in B westerns.

Personal life and death

From 1951 to 1953, Adams was married to filmmaker Leonard B. Stern.

From 1954 until their divorce in 1981, she was married to actor and director Ray Danton. Steven, an assistant director, and Mitchell, an editor, were their sons.

Adams died in Los Angeles, California, on February 3, 2019, at the age of 92.

Julie Adams’ Cause of Death

Julie Adams died of an infectious condition on February 3, 2019. She had been 93 years old when she died. Her huge extended family and friends were there to support her at the moment of her death.

Julie Adams’s Childhood, Family, and Education

From 1950 until 1953, Adams was married to Leonard B. Stern, a screenwriter. From 1954/55 until their divorce in 1981, she was married to actor and director Ray Danton. Steven Danton, an assistant director, was born in 1956, and Mitchell Danton, an editor, was born in 1962.

Adams died in Los Angeles, California, on February 3, 2019, at the age of 92. Her two boys have survived her. Her ashes are interred in the Malvern, Arkansas, Oak Ridge Cemetery.

Julie Adams Net Worth

