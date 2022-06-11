Julee Cruise Cause of Death: Haunting ‘Twin Peaks’, ‘Blue Velvet’ Singer Was 65!

As a youngster

Juno Cruise was the daughter of a local dentist in Creston, Iowa, where she was raised. With the Children’s Theater Company in Minneapolis, she appeared as Jinjur in stage adaptations of L. Frank Baum’s Oz stories. She studied French horn at Drake University and performed as an actress and singer. The Beehive revue she appeared in New York City, where she also worked with Angelo Badalamenti, was called Janis Joplin.

Career

Badalamenti and Lynch collaborated on this project

David Lynch’s 1985 film Blue Velvet included Badalamenti as both the composer and vocal coach for star Isabella Rossellini, who was working with him on the score. This Mortal Coil’s rendition of Tim Buckley’s “Song to the Siren,” with lead vocals by Elizabeth Fraser, was supposed to be featured in a major scene in Blue Velvet. As licensing the tune proved to be prohibitively expensive, it was recommended that Badalamenti write a pop song in the same style with words written by Lynch in order to use it in the commercial setting. Due to the song’s acoustic requirements, Badalamenti turned to Cruise, a New York theatrical workshop performer whose ethereal voice he’d heard sing in. Mysteries of Love, which features significantly in Blue Velvet’s concluding sequences, was a result of their original cooperation.

It was Badalamenti and Lynch who went on to create and produce further songs for Cruise, several of which were included in her debut album Floating into the Night (1989). Warner Bros. Records published the album on September 12, 1989, and it debuted at No. 1 the following year on the Billboard 200 chart. Lynch’s Industrial Symphony No. 1, in which Cruise performed “floating” from a harness dozens of feet above the stage at the Brooklyn Academy of Music, also offered musical material.

Badalamenti composed the original score for Lynch’s Twin Peaks soundtrack, which was a more major undertaking. Falling’s the orchestral theme music, “Falling,” won a Grammy in 1991 for Best Pop Instrumental. “Into the Night,” “The Nightingale,” and the vocal version of “Falling” were all featured on the Twin Peaks soundtrack, which earned gold (500,000+ copies) in the US, a remarkable achievement for a television soundtrack. As a bar singer, Cruise appeared in a number of Twin Peaks episodes, including the show’s groundbreaking pilot episode and the episode where Laura Palmer’s murderer is exposed, as well as 1992’s Twin Peaks: Fire Walk with Me. As the second single from Floating Into The Night, “Rockin‘ Back Inside My Heart” was also used in an episode of Twin Peaks together with “The World Spins.” Several prominent female characters are shown lip-syncing to “Rockin’ Back Inside My Heart” in the episode.

As It Pertains to My Own Life

Grinnan, a writer, and editor proposed to Cruise in 1988 and the couple wed the following year. They lived in New York City and the Berkshires, respectively.

A Life or Death Decision

It was revealed on March 28th, 2018, that Cruise had systemic Lupus, a condition that caused her great pain and impaired her capacity to stand or walk. She was also suffering from depression at the time of her death.

At 65, Cruise took her own life on June 9, 2022, in Pittsfield, Massachusetts; hers was an apparent suicide. On her own terms, Grinnan departed this world. You won’t be sorry. “She is at peace,” she says.

Cost of Julee’s Cruise

She is a Pop Singer with a net worth of $2 million. It was Dec. 1, 1956, when Julee Cruise was born in New York. Twin Peaks theme song performer and actress. At the time of this writing, she has published four albums.

