Jordan Feldstein Cause of Death: A Famous Business Executive Died at Age 40 from A Blood Clot Blocking

In Los Angeles, California on December 11th, 1977, a baby boy named Jordan Feldstein entered the world. The man who has handled Maroon 5 from the band's beginnings and who also founded and heads Career Artist Management. Two of his famous customers were the rap stars Robin Thicke and Big Boi.

In December of 2017, he passed away from complications stemming from a severe heart attack. While in high school, his best friend was Adam Levine, now the lead singer of the band Maroon 5. Officially began his career in the music business in 2002 when the band engaged him as their manager.

A Short Biography of Jordan Feldstein

U.S.-born business leader Jordan Feldstein was born on December 11, 1977. The head of Career Artist Management and the man who has guided Maroon 5 through their whole career is a well-known figure in the entertainment industry. He was involved in the music industry as a whole, not just as the manager of Robin Thicke and Big Boi.

In December of 2017, he passed away from complications stemming from a severe heart attack. His siblings include the actor Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein. While he and his ex-wife are no longer together, they continue to share joint custody of their two children.

Analysis of Jordan Feldstein’s Financial Position

Before his untimely death, Jordan Feldstein, a prominent business leader, was worth an estimated $84 million, as reported by many web sources (including Wikipedia, Forbes, IMDb, and others). He earned his fortune as a successful company leader.

Who Exactly Is Jordan Feldstein Dating Now?

The Dissection of A Murder

The manager of Maroon 5, Jordan Feldstein, who was also the brother of Jonah Hill and Beanie Feldstein, died of a blood clot in his thigh, according to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s report.

Despite calling 911 from his home on December 22nd, 2017, the 40-year-old was later found dead. Pulmonary thromboembolism and deep vein thrombosis were listed as the primary reasons of death in an autopsy report that was completed in March of 2018. Other “significant” concerns were acute bronchopneumonia and obesity.

Having successfully negotiated arrangements such as Adam Levine’s coaching role on NBC’s “The Voice” with Maroon 5, Feldstein founded the Los Angeles-based management business Career Artist Management (CAM).

After his unexpected death, musicians from all around paid tribute to him. Miguel, a former client, wrote in his recommendation, “I’m grateful to have gotten to know and learn and work [with] Jordan in our short time… to get a sense of the special kind of guy he was.” In other words, if he said it would happen, it would. In your eternal slumber, O Lord, grant peace to Jordan.

Having two children from his two marriages, Feldstein was a very busy man. The famed Hollywood manager Richie Feldstein Sr. is managing his son’s funds.

Jordan Feldstein, a 40-year-old music businessman, fell dead suddenly from a pulmonary embolism a little over a year and a half ago. His sister, the actress Beanie Feldstein, wrote a piece for InStyle titled “Grief Glasses” on Wednesday in which she opened up about the tragedy for the first time (April 17).

The Lady Bird actress describes her sadness as “glasses strapped to my face,” which “make me perceive the world differently than I did before.”

Grief, as the 25-year-old put it, “is just impossible.” It cannot be reduced to a sound bite or boxed in. Those who have not been personally affected by grief will have a hard time understanding the magnitude of the pain it leaves.

About a year ago, Jordan Feldstein passed away in a tragic and unexpected manner. The world could use more people like him. His sons regarded him with the highest adoration and felt he was the greatest father in the world. She said, “He was a son who very much loved his family.” To paraphrase: “He was incredibly creative and had a brilliant mind.” Also, he was the eldest of my brothers and sisters. “He gave me so many things, including my name,” she gushed about her sibling.

Despite my best efforts, the pain is constant. But I’ve learned that my mind is just as resonant with my heart when it comes to the process of sorrow (because it is and will always be a process, never done, never ended).