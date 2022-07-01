John Singleton Cause of Death: The First Director of “Boyz N the Hood” Has Died at The Age of 51!

Only two weeks had passed when the groundbreaking director John Singleton suffered a catastrophic stroke. He was 51. As the youngest and first African American director nominated for an Oscar, he passed away on Monday at the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after his family removed him from life support.

Anguished, the family said in a statement provided to NPR that they made the decision to end John’s life “with the cautious guidance of John’s doctors.” They added that he “went away quietly, in the company of his family and friends.” John Singleton is a prolific, ground-breaking director,” they added, “who revolutionized the game and opened doors in Hollywood, a world that was just a few miles away, yet worlds apart, from the area in which he grew up.”

It was just a matter of time before Singleton made a name for himself in the industry. At the tender age of 23, he began working on the film that would become his defining achievement, Boyz n the Hood, after graduating from the University of Southern California’s film school.

For him, South Central Los Angeles, an area known for its poverty and violence, was the inspiration for the picture. Amidst this backdrop, the film’s performers struggle to make sense of the growing communal tensions that will erupt in Los Angeles the following year, leading to the riots.

Early Life

In 1968, Shelia Ward-Johnson (later Morgan), a pharmaceutical sales executive, gave birth to John Singleton in Los Angeles, the son of Danny Singleton, a real estate agent, mortgage broker, and financial planner.

In a 1993 interview with Veronica Chambers of DIRT magazine, Singleton reveals that he grew up in a slum “It wasn’t until I was older that I realized how much I relied on comic books and video games to keep me safe from the dangers of drugs, partying, and other debaucheries of my peers’ lives.

To put it another way, I grew up in a predominantly black area.” For his high school, he went to Eisenhower; Blair High School for his college education; Pasadena City College, and the USC School of Cinematic Arts for post-secondary education.

As an undergraduate at the University of Southern California, Singleton was an initiation into the Beta Omega Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi. Under Margaret Mehring’s guidance, Singleton contemplated studying computer science but instead enrolled in USC’s Filmic Writing department. The program’s goal was to prepare students for careers as writers and directors in Hollywood. The original Star Wars picture and the work of Steven Spielberg were identified as two of his primary influences.

Cause of Death

While in intensive care, Singleton had a stroke on April 17, 2019.

Shortly after his flight back to the States, he reportedly started to feel weak in his legs. However, his daughter declared on April 25 that her father was not unconscious, and he had not been for some time. He was 51 when he died on April 28 at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center after being taken off life support.

Dozens of artists paid their respects to him. Ice Cube, the American rapper and actor best known for his roles in Boyz n the Hood and Higher Learning, had this to say about Singleton: “Sadness is all I can convey at the loss of a brother, a friend, and a mentor. To him, bringing the black experience to the world was a passion.” Cuba Gooding Jr., who got his big break in Boyz n the Hood thanks to Singleton, sang “One Day More” from Les Misérables, a tune the late actor loved.

John Singleton Net Worth:

Amount: $35,000,000

“John Singleton” is the name of the actor. It’s estimated that John Singleton had a personal fortune in the neighborhood of $35 million before his death in April 2019. In 1968, John Singleton was born in Los Angeles. In 1990, he graduated from the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts, Pasadena City College.

A year later, in 1991, he appeared in “Boyz n the Hood,” his feature film debut. The film earned Singleton his first Oscar nomination as best director, making him the youngest person and the first African-American to do so. John was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Screenplay for his work on the picture. Singleton worked with Eddie Murphy on Michael Jackson’s “Remember the Time” video that year.

His film “Rosewood,” which premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival six years later, and “2 Fast 2 Furious,” which starred Paul Walker, were both released in 2003. Poetic Justice, Higher Learning, Shaft, Baby Boy, Four Brothers, and Abduction are some of his other directorial credits. When Singleton produced the films Higher Learning, Shaft, Baba Boy, Hustle & Flow, and Back Snake Moan, it was because he was a prolific filmmaker. “8 Mile” and the CW’s “The Game” were two of his notable roles in 2013.

A year later he developed the FX series “Snowfall.” A vocal critic of Hollywood, Singleton claims that major companies refuse to allow African-Americans to create films that focus on black culture. In 2007, he dodged prosecution after killing a jaywalker in Los Angeles. It was determined that Singleton was not under the influence of any drugs at the time of the collision. One marriage yielded seven children for him.