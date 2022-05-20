John Pinette Cause of Death: At 50, Months After Telling Fans He Was ‘physically Spent!

Comedian John Pinette, who starred in the “Seinfeld” series finale, died over the weekend in Pittsburgh at the age of 50, barely three months after announcing that his national stand-up tour would be postponed due to health issues. Pinette died of a pulmonary embolism, and the medical examiner determined her death to be natural. Pinette announced on Twitter earlier this year that he was “physically tired” after dropping a lot of weight and undergoing some minor procedures, and that he would have to take a hiatus from work. “This past fall, I didn’t give myself enough time to recuperate, and it has caught up with me,” he wrote. “However, I’m recovering and promise to return to the stage as soon as humanly can.”

Early Life

Pinette was born on March 23, 1964, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Robert Pinette Sr. and Louise Pitre (Petrie).

His mother was of Acadian descent, with both parents hailing from New Brunswick, Canada. In 1982, he graduated from Malden Catholic High School. He earned an accounting degree from the University of Massachusetts Lowell in 1986.

Career

He began a six-month accounting career but left on the advice of friends to seek a career in comedy.

Pinette got her big break when she was asked to tour with Frank Sinatra. Pinette appeared on The Tonight Show and The View frequently.

Duets, Simon Sez, The Last Godfather, Dear God, The Punisher, and Junior all featured Pinette. Pinette starred alongside Thomas Jane and John Travolta in Artisan Entertainment’s The Punisher in 2004. He was a regular cast member on the reality show The Grudge Match in 1991, serving as the series’ referee. He was a regular on the sitcom Parker Lewis Can’t Lose and appear in the penultimate episode of Seinfeld in 1998 as a carjacking victim.



Pinette was selected Stand-Up Comedian of the Year by the American Comedy Awards in 1999, and his televised performance at Montreal’s Just for Laughs Comedy Festival in 2000 earned him a Gemini Award nomination. He still maintained the record for the highest-selling one-person-show in Just for Laughs history at the time of his death.

Pinette made her Broadway debut as Edna Turnblad in the musical Hairspray in 2004. In 2005, he moved on to the Broadway play, where he stayed until May 28, 2006. He mentioned it was the first musical theatre performance he has been in since high school in his 2006 concert I’m Starvin’.

John Pinette’s cause of death

Pinette died on April 5, 2014, at the age of 50, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Pinette’s cause of death was a pulmonary embolism, according to his personal doctor. Pinette’s funeral was placed in Springfield, Pennsylvania, near his home. Say it with a nay nay. Unfortunately, this is correct: John Pinette, a stand-up comedian, died of a pulmonary embolism on Saturday. Pinette was 50 years old.

Pinette announced on Twitter on Friday that he will be performing at the Improv in Ontario, California, next weekend. He was in Pittsburgh for a family wedding on Saturday. In his hotel room, he was discovered dead. The medical examiner’s office in Allegheny County told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that Pinette had liver and heart ailments and died of natural causes. Larry Schapiro, Pinette’s manager, verified that he died of a pulmonary embolism. Pinette had to cancel his tour plan at the start of 2014 due to the same health concerns.

He’d also checked himself into rehab for prescription medicine abuse the year before. After all of that, plus “dropping a bunch of weight and having many tiny medical operations, I’m physically tired,” he wrote to followers in January. So he slept. “The new year has brought me more than a measure of excellent health and happiness,” Pinette told followers on Feb. 18. I’ve been resting in Santa Monica, California, distant from the east coast’s winter miseries. Long beach walks, physical rehabilitation, healthy nutrition, and acupuncture are all part of my daily routine. I even go to a juice bar on occasion. I’m starting to look like a native. Pilates, what’s next? Your thoughtfulness and good wishes have aided me on my return journey. I’d want to apologize once more for any inconvenience my rescheduling may have caused. This is my 28th year performing stand-up comedy. Your joy and kindness have completely transformed my life. “I look forward to seeing you soon.”

John Pinette’s net worth

John Pinette was an American actor and stand-up comedian with a net worth of $100,000. In the 1980s, he toured the comedy club circuit, frequently using his stature and huge appetite as comedy material. In 1999, he was nominated “funniest male stand-up comic of the year” at the American Comedy Awards, and he has also starred in films such as Duets, My 5 Wives, The Punisher, Revenge of the Nerds III and IV, as well as episodes of television shows such as ALF and Seinfeld’s series finale.

He was born on March 23, 1964, in Boston, Massachusetts, and received his bachelor’s degree in accounting from the University of Massachusetts in 1986. Friends encouraged him to seek a career in comedy, and he got his first break when Frank Sinatra asked him to tour with him. He also appeared on The Tonight Show and The View on a regular basis. Pinette was just cast as the host of All You Can Eat, a television series that takes a lighthearted look at American cuisine, and was nearing the end of his tour when he died. He died in a Pittsburgh hotel at the age of 50, just three months after informing his fans that his national stand-up tour would be postponed due to health issues.