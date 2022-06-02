John Madden Cause of Death, the Legendary Coach, Broadcaster, and Video Game Icon, Died at Age 85

The football coach who single-handedly led the Oakland Raiders to Super Bowl XI victory before ushering in a new era of sportscasting has died.

John Madden, the 16-time Emmy Award winner and Pro Football Hall of Famer who gave his name to the NFL-affiliated video game franchise Madden NFL, has died. He was 85 years old at the time. On Tuesday, December 28, 2021, the NFL issued a press release revealing the catastrophe.

Early years

On April 10, 1936, John Earl Madden was born in Austin, Minnesota, to Earl Russell Madden (1905-1961) and Mary (née Flaherty) Madden (1917-2011).

When John was a child, his father, an auto technician, relocated the Madden family to Daly City, California, south of San Francisco. John Robinson went to Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic parochial school, where he graduated in 1950, and then Jefferson High School, where he graduated in 1954.

Personal life

Madden met Virginia Fields in a bar in Pismo Beach, California, and the two married on December 26, 1959. They had two kids, Joseph and Michael, and lived in Pleasanton, California. Mike started as a receiver on the football squad at Harvard University, while Joe played football at Brown University. Two days before his death, Madden and Virginia celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary.

Read More: Frank Gifford Cause of Death, suffered from brain disease CTE, family says!

Death

Madden died on December 28, 2021, at the age of 85, at his home in Pleasanton, California, of unexplained causes.

“There will never be another John Madden,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing Madden’s death, adding, “We will forever be indebted to him for all he accomplished to make football and the NFL what it is today.”

Read More: Marion Barber Cause of Death, Former Cowboys Running Back, Dies at Age 38; Nfl World Mourns Loss!

John Madden’s net worth is estimated to be in the millions of dollars.

$200,000.00

Boom! John Madden was a great NFL player, sportscaster, and entrepreneur who died with a net worth of $200 million. At the age of 85, John Madden passed away on December 28, 2021. Despite having a successful career as a coach in the NFL, John Madden is arguably best remembered today for his exploits after his playing days were over.

He rose to prominence as an NFL analyst and later promoted “Madden NFL,” one of the most popular video game franchises of all time. John Madden was also a well-known writer who starred in numerous advertisements for a variety of products. He was the first broadcaster to earn a million dollars in a single year. He was also one of the first celebrities to earn more than $1 million from endorsements each year.

Read More: Clive Swift Cause of Death: Keeping Up Appearances star dies at 82!

What caused John Madden’s death?

John died on December 28, 2021. His cause of death has yet to be revealed. He suffered a couple of injuries throughout his career, including a knee injury that ended his tenure as an offensive tackle with the Philadelphia Eagles, but he hasn’t spoken publicly about a health issue in recent years.

John Madden made a name for himself as a highly successful NFL coach, a well-liked announcer, and the face of the video game ‘Madden NFL.’



John was born on April 10, 1936, in Austin, Minnesota, and despite suffering a knee injury while attending the Philadelphia Eagles training camp in 1958, he went on to become one of the most successful coaches in the NFL. He married Virginia Fields on December 26, 1959. Joseph and Michael are their two sons.

In 1960, he took one of his first coaching jobs at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria, Calif. By 1962, he had been appointed to the post of head coach. In 1967, he became a member of the Oakland Raiders, where he worked with Al Davis.