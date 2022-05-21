John Aylward’s Cause of Death After a Long Illness?

John Aylward, a well-known theatrical and screen actor, has died. He was 75.

Mitchell K. Stubbs, Aylward’s agent, confirmed the news in a message to PEOPLE, stating that the actor died of natural causes at his home in Seattle on Monday, according to his wife Mary Fields.

Stubbs stated in the statement, “John was a superb actor and a great friend to many.” “He was proud of his film and television work, but he preferred to spend his time at the theatre. He was a decent individual.”

Early Years of John Aylward

John grew up in the Seattle area of Washington. He attended St. Joseph’s Grade School, Prep High School, and Garfield High School before graduating in 1965. In 1970, John completed the University of Washington’s Professional Actor’s Training Program.

He was a founding member of Seattle’s Empty Space Theatre and a frequent member of the Seattle Repertory Theatre’s company. After witnessing him in a production of Psychopathia Sexualis at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, ER co-producer Carol Flynt offered him an audition.

The career of John Aylward

Stamp of a Killer, Third Degree Burn, The Secret Life of John Chapman, Child in the Night, and With a Vengeance are just a few of John’s films. 3rd Rock from the Sun, Grace Under Fire, Family Law, Dharma & Greg, Ally McBeal, The X-Files, Everwood, Nip Tuck, The Practice, Law & Order, Alias, Boston Legal, Mad Men, Fringe, Shameless, and Yellowstone were among his many television appearances. John died in Seattle on May 16, 2022, at the age of 75.

At The Age Of 75, the ‘ER’ Actor Has Passed Away

John Aylward, who starred in the shows ER and The West Wing, died at the age of 75. According to Deadline, Aylward died Monday night at his home in Seattle.

His wife, Mary Fields, informed his longtime agent Mitchell K. Stubbs of his death late Monday. According to Fields, his health was deteriorating.



Aylward, who was born and raised in Seattle, has starred in numerous television shows during his nearly four-decade career, but he is best recognized for his role as Dr. Donald Anspaugh on ER. Aylward joined the NBC series as a recurring character in the third season.

I approached Carol Flynt, co-producer of ER, after seeing him in a 1996 production of Psychopathia Sexualis at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles, where he earned the Drama Logue Award for Outstanding Performance.

Who is John Aylward’s wife, Mary Fields?

John Aylward married Mary L Fields, his true love, on March 17, 1986. Mary has always been supportive of his acting career.



Her personal information is kept disguised, giving the impression that she is a very private person.

John has kept his personal life private and has never mentioned his children. He does not use social media sites since he dislikes them, thus there is no proof of his fatherhood.

What Caused Your Death?

At the age of 75, John Aylward died on May 16, 2022. After a long illness, he died Monday at his home in Seattle of natural causes. Mitchell Stubbs, John’s longtime agent, remarked,

“John was an amazing actor and a dear friend to many. He was proud of his film and television work, but he preferred to spend his time at the theatre.”

John Aylward’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death

By 2020, John Aylward’s net worth is expected to be at $19 million. He played former DNC chairman Barry Goodwin on the NBC television series The West Wing, and Dr. Donald Anspaugh on the NBC television series ER. John began his professional career in 1973 when he founded Seattle’s Empty Space Theatre with three friends. He also spent 15 years as a regular employee at Seattle Repertory Theater. Grady was Aylward’s first acting role in 1976’s The Secret Life of John Chapman. After a decade away, he returned to acting in 1987 with Stamp of a Killer.Two years later, he appeared in Three Fugitives and Third Degree Burn. In 1996, Aylward earned the Drama Logue Award for Outstanding Performance for his depiction of Psychopathia Sexualis.