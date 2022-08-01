Joey Jordison Cause of Death: Founding Slipknot Drummer, Dead at 46

Born in the United States on April 26, 1975, Joey Jordison is a well-known drummer. Performing with Slipknot and The Murderdolls, drummer, and lyricist in heavy metal. For bands like 3 Inches of Blood, he has also served as a producer. Joey Jordison is a Taurus, according to astrology.

On April 26, 1975, Steve and Jackie Jordison welcomed Jordison into the world in Des Moines, Iowa. He has two sisters who are younger. Basketball was something he used to play on the street in front of his house when he was a kid because he lived in a rural location outside of Waukee.

His parents, who “always set me down in front of the radio, rather than the TV,” are credited with influencing his early love of music. His parents gave him his first drum set when he was eight years old, although he continued to play the guitar until then. He also formed his first band when he was a fourth-grader. Both Kate and Anne are his younger sisters.

The Life of Joey Jordison

Nathan Jonas “Joey” Jordison (April 26, 1975) is an American musician, songwriter, record producer, and multi-instrumentalist. He is best known for his work as the former drummer and co-songwriter for the American heavy metal band Slipknot as well as guitarist in the American horror punk band Murderdolls.

From the time Slipknot was founded in 1995 until his departure in December 2013, Jordison was a member of the group. Initiated in 2013 and disbanded in 2016, he was the band’s founder and drummer. The band’s name was Scar the Martyr.

With his parents, two sisters, and other family members, he was raised in Waukee, Iowa. At the age of eight, he received his first drum set. During the early stages of his career, he played in a variety of bands. In the summer of 1995, he then joined The Pale Ones, a band that would go on to adopt the moniker Slipknot.

Joey was the third member of the band’s original nine-member lineup, which comprised Slipknot from 1999 to 2010.

Salary of Joey Jordison

One of the wealthiest drummers and a top-ranked drummer, Joey Jordison is listed. We estimated Joey Jordison’s net worth at $5 million based on information from sources like Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

When he got his first drum kit at age 8, he started playing the drums. He assisted his mother in managing a funeral home after his parents had divorced.

Jordison received a job offer from Musicland, a nearby music retailer, after graduating from school. He secured a position at an Urbandale Sinclair garage in March 1994 on to the recommendation of his new acquaintance.

Jordison loved working the night shift since it gave him time on the weekends to spend with his friends and allowed him to listen to music while he worked. A change in American tastes from thrash metal to death metal led to Modifidious’ dissolution in early 1995.

Following that, Jordison played guitar for a few performances with a local band named The Rejects. Anal Blast, a group that included Paul Gray and vocalist Don Decker, was another project that Jordison was a part of.

The vocation of Joey Jordison

As the drummer of rock-punk bands like Slipknot, Joey Jordison spent most of his time entertaining crowds. Jordison amassed a sizable fortune throughout the course of his career after dominating the music business for the majority of the 1990s and the early 2000s.

The deceased legend’s net worth was assessed at $5 million at the time of his passing, based on data from Celebrity Net Worth. His net worth, though, was reportedly closer to $6 million, according to WealthyPersons.com.

According to Rolling Stone, the American record producer first became well-known in the early 1990s while performing with a small-town band in Des Moines, Iowa, known as the Pale Ones. In 1995, Jordison suggested they change their name to Slipknot, and the group quickly evolved into a gang of mask-wearing, dark-clad metalheads.

Billboard reports that during their career, Slipknot had several songs that were certified platinum and had three top 10 Billboard 200 placings. They also dominated the Top Rock Albums and Hard Rock Albums charts.

Defining Factors

At the age of 46, Joey Jordison, the band’s original drummer and a co-author of several of their biggest songs, passed away on Monday. He passed away “peacefully in his sleep,” according to a family representative, who did not provide any details.

According to a statement from Jordison’s family, “Joey’s death has left us with empty hearts and feelings of unimaginable sorrow.”

“Those who knew Joey were able to appreciate his sharp wit, his kind nature, his enormous heart, and his passion for both music and family. In light of this extremely difficult time, our family Joey has requested that friends, admirers, and the media accept our need for quiet and privacy. Private funeral arrangements will be made by the family.

During Slipknot’s formative years, Jordison was the band’s musical engine. He became a fan favorite because to his cool demeanor behind the drum kit and his spectacular drum solos, such as the one seen in the band’s Disasterpieces clip where his riser rose to the skies.

Jordison played a significant role in the composition process for Slipknot behind the scenes, and the band’s quick success was greatly aided by his ear-splitting beats and death-metal blast beats.

When the drummer that they change their name to Slipknot in 1995, they were a bunch of metalheads from Des Moines, Iowa who went by the names Pale Ones and later Meld. Within a few years, the band’s roster had grown to nine members, who combined metal violence with rap ferocity while donning terrifying masks.

This put them at the forefront of the nu-metal explosion. Their self-titled debut album from 1999 achieved double platinum sales as a result of consistent touring and electrifying live performances at Ozzfest.