Joan Marshall Cause of Death: Early Life, Career, Net Worth & More Updates

Joan Marshall (June 19, 1931 – June 28, 1992) was an American actress who appeared in numerous films and television shows. Star Trek’s “Court Martial” and The Twilight Zone’s “Dead Man’s Shoes” are two of her best-known films.

At some point around 1959, she relocated to California after starring as a dancer in The Chicago Kid (1945) and on the television show Have Gun, Will Travel (1958). In the short-lived television series Bold Venture in 1959, she reprised her Lauren Bacall role as Sailor Duval. At various times in the 1960s, Marshall appeared on television shows such as Surfside 6, Hawaiian Eye, and The Jack Benny Program.

She also starred alongside Sandra Dee and Peter Fonda in the films Homicidal and Tammy and the Doctor under the stage name “Jean Arless.”

Marshall had five marriages in his life.. With her first two husbands, she gave birth to three children. It was in August 1969 that Marshall married director Hal Ashby for the third time; they divorced a year later in 1970, and in 1978 she married a fourth time to Jeffrey A. Stein, from whom she divorced as well. She tied the knot a fifth time in 1990, this time with businessman Mel Bartfield. When she died on June 28, 1992, the couple moved to Jamaica, where they remained until her death.

Personal Life and Death

Early Life

Joan Schrepfermann was born on June 6, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, and raised there as well. This happened when she was 17 and her vocal cords were temporarily paralyzed by polio. She began her career as a Chicago nightclub showgirl.

Career

Joan Marshall’s Net Worth

On June 9th, 1931, a woman named Joan Marshall was born in Chicago, Illinois, the United States. Born in Chicago, Illinois on June 9, 1931, Joan Marshall went to St. Clement’s School and graduated in 1954. Despite her tender years, she was employed as a showgirl at Chicago’s Chez Paree, one of the city’s most prestigious nightclubs in the 1940s and 1950s, after a successful audition.

She appeared in Las Vegas shows two years later. In Vegas, she met her first husband and gave birth to their son, Steven. After Steven’s birth, Shari was born three years later. When she moved to Beverly Hills, she appeared in the 1959-60 season of Bold Venture (1959) on television. She made ten feature films, of which she liked only a couple. As Jean Arless in Homicidal (1961), she played both a male and female character. A cult has formed around this indie picture. She was signed by CBS and appeared frequently on television series such as The Jack Benny Program (1950) and The Red Skelton Show (1952). (1951). She had a gift for comedy, but because of her beauty, no one noticed.