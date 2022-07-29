Joan Hackett Cause of Death: The Actress Nominated for An Oscar in 1982!

Joan Hackett, a well-known actress who received praise for her work throughout her career, passed away on Saturday night after a battle with cancer at Encino Hospital in California. At the time of her death, she was 49.

There were three people by her side when she died: her niece Marita Flick and her husband, Christopher Flick, as well as her secretary and a family friend, Michael Lucas. When she died, she had been sick for over two years. For her performance in “Only When I Laugh,” Miss Hackett received an Oscar nomination and a Golden Globe Award in 1982. She had previously undergone cancer surgery and was confined to a wheelchair when she arrived at the Golden Globes. To the crowd, she said, “I can finally declare it doesn’t hurt when I laugh,” as she ascended the stage to receive her prize.

“One of the reasons that are so terrible to me is that she was just beginning to have commercial success, to be recognized by the public and welcomed in a manner she had been known by her peers,” said Bobby Zarem, a publicist and friend of Miss Hackett. As a result, she was regarded by her colleagues as one of the purest and most meticulous persons in her field.”

After hosting a wedding dinner for Paul Simon and Carrie Fisher just a few days earlier, Miss Hackett was admitted to Encino Hospital. Friends stated she was aware of her health and expected prognosis.

Early Life

John and Mary (née Esposito) Hackett Gave Birth to Her in The East Harlem District of New York City. She Was Raised in Queens, Where She Became a Model and Dropped out Of High School in Her Final Year.

Theresa, Her Sister, and John, Her Brother, Grew up With Her. Mother: Naples, Italy; Father: Ireland; Both Were Catholic and Sent Her to Catholic Schools; She Was Reared by Them.

Joan Hackett – Biography

Joan Ann Hackett (march 1, 1934 – October 8, 1983) Was an American Actress Who Appeared in Films, Television, and On Stage and Screen. as A Result of Her Work in Only when I Laugh (1981), She Was Nominated for An Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

Bafta Nominations in 1966’s the Group Earned Her Best Foreign Actress Bafta Nomination. Her Portrayal as Christine Mannon in Mourning Becomes Electra Was Likewise Much Lauded.

Joan Ann Hackett’s Net Worth

Estimated Net Worth Based on A Variety of Trustworthy Web Sources Is as Follows: Wikipedia, Google, Forbes, and Im Db. Check out Her Net Worth and Salary from Prior Years in The Table Below.

This Section Includes Joan’s Estimated Net Worth, Monthly and Annual Earnings, Principal Source of Income, and Much More.

Her Earnings of $3 Million and Net Worth of $5 Million. Joan Made the Most of Her Money Selling Yeezys. However, despite the fact that She Had Lied About the Scale of Her Business Throughout the Years, the Money She Made From Her Career Was Real–enough to Qualify as The Greatest Celebrity Cashout of All Time. Her Primary Source of Income Was as A Well-Known Actress.

Her Estimated Wealth Ranges from $5 Million to $10 Million. She Also Has a Sizable Fan Base on The Various Social Media Platforms.

Who Is Joan Hackett Dating?

Joan Hackett Married Richard Mulligan, as Far as We Know. Joan Hackett Is Single as Of May 2022.

Joan Hackett’s Prior Relationships Have Not Been Recorded by Us. You Can Help Us Create Joan Hackett’s Dating History!