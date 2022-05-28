Joan Crawford Cause Of Death, Final Days Of The Star Joan Crawford!

Joan Crawford died in 1977 after a long and illustrious career as a film and television actress. Her death sparked a lot of speculation among her family and fans. In the article below, learn the true reason for Joan Crawford’s death, as well as more about her final days of struggle.

Joan Crawford Passed Away From A Heart Attack

Crawford gave her Princess Lotus Blossom to a friend on May 6, 1977, because she was too frail to look after her. Crawford died of a heart attack in her apartment in Lenox Hill, New York City, on May 10, 1977. A funeral was held at Campbell Funeral Home in New York on May 13, 1977. Crawford’s will, which she signed on October 28, 1976, left her two youngest children, Cindy and Cathy, $77,500 each from her $2 million assets. Her two eldest children, Christina and Christopher, were officially disinherited. They both filed a lawsuit against the will and were awarded $55,000 in damages. Crawford’s memorial service was held at All Souls’ Unitarian Church on Lexington Avenue in New York on May 16, 1977.

Joan Crawford’s Death Cause

In an interview with The National Enquirer, Doris revealed something most people didn’t know about the days leading up to Joan’s death. The Oscar winner was forced to spend Mother’s Day alone two days before her death.

Doris stated that they spoke for an hour and that when they hung up, she was “frightened for her.” Joan was “overwhelmed with sadness” when she died the next day, leading Doris to believe she killed herself.

How Did She Manage It? Joan “had an Overdose of Sleeping Pills,” According to Doris.

Joan’s death was ruled a suicide by the medical examiner because no autopsy was performed. He later stated that if he had known that some of her family members and acquaintances had reservations, he would have performed an autopsy and toxicology. Cynthia, Joan’s daughter, is also adamant that her mother died of natural causes because she had no history of heart problems. She did confirm, however, that her mother died of pancreatic cancer, which was the cause of death.

The Last Years of Joan

Her last public appearance was on September 23, 1974, when she co-hosted a book party with her old friend Rosalind Russell at the Rainbow Room in New York. Russell was battling breast cancer and arthritis at the time. “If that’s how I look, they’re not going to see me again,” Crawford said the next day after seeing the deplorable photos in the press.

Crawford began to cancel all public appearances, decline interviews, and spend less time outside her apartment. She had dental problems from 1972 to mid-1975, including surgery that necessitated round-the-clock nursing care. In October 1974, while taking medication for this condition, she blacked out, slipped, and hit her head. She stopped drinking and returned to her religion, Christian Science, in 1974.

Early Years

She was the second of two children born to Thomas E. LeSueur (born January 2, 1867, in Tennessee; died January 1, 1938), a construction worker, and Anna Bell Johnson (born November 29, 1884 in Texas; died August 15, 1958), later known as Anna Cassin, in San Antonio, Texas. Her first two children were apparently born while she was still under the age of 20. Daisy Crawford was Crawford’s sister, and Hal LeSueur was Crawford’s brother.

When Lucille was ten months old, Thomas LeSueur abandoned the family and moved to Abilene, Texas, where he worked in construction. Crawford’s mother married Henry J. Cassin in Fort Worth in 1909, while working as a saleslady at Simpson’s. He is incorrectly listed in the 1910 census as her second husband rather than her third. Cassin ran the Ramsey Opera House in Lawton, Oklahoma, where he booked such diverse and well-known performers as Anna Pavlova and Eva Tanguay.

Crawford, who went by the nickname “Billie,” loved watching vaudeville acts perform on the stage of her stepfather’s theatre when she was a kid. Crawford was reportedly unaware at the time that Cassin, whom she referred to as “Daddy,” was not her biological father; her brother later revealed the truth to her. Cassin allegedly started abusing her sexually when she was eleven years old and continued until she was sent to St. Agnes Academy, a Catholic girls’ school.

Crawford wanted to be a dancer since he was a child. She jumped from her front porch one day, cutting her foot badly on a broken milk bottle, in an attempt to avoid piano lessons. She underwent three surgeries to repair the damage and was unable to attend elementary school or continue her dance lessons for 18 months.

Cassin was accused of embezzlement and was acquitted, but he was blacklisted in Lawton, so the family moved to Kansas City in June 1917.



Cassin, a devout Catholic, enrolled Crawford at St. Agnes Academy in Kansas City after the move. She remained at school as a work student after her mother and stepfather divorced, spending far more time working, primarily cooking and cleaning, than studying. Later, as a working student, she attended Rockingham Academy. While she was there, she started dating and had her first serious relationship with Ray Sterling, a trumpet player who reportedly inspired her to push herself academically.