Joan Blondell cause of death: Actress, Dies at 70; Often Played Wisecracking Blonde!

Joan Blondell lived for 73 years, the most of which she spent entertaining half of the audience and dazzling the other half with her blonde hair, blue eyes, and shapely form. Blondell died more than four decades ago.

She was born in the city of New York. Joan Blondell was born in 1906 in Manhattan, New York. She was born before aeroplanes were invented, and her featured image in this post is black-and-white, so you get the idea. She was born into a comedy family. This isn’t to argue that her parents were idiots. Her father was born in Poland to Jewish parents, while her mother was born in Ireland to Irish parents. Joan was conceived on the stage. As her parents traversed the country performing, she was on a moving stage. The family then travelled throughout the world with the lass. Joan lived in Australia for six years. She had seen considerably more of the world by the time the family landed in Dallas, Texas than even seasoned diplomats could see in a lifetime.

Joan Blondell Early Life Story, Family Background and Education.

Rose Joan Blondell was born on August 30, 1909, in New York, to a family of vaudeville performers. Levi Bluestein, better known by his stage as Ed Blondell, was born to a Jewish family in Poland in 1866. He starred in Blondell and Fennessy’s stage adaptation of The Katzenjammer Kids for many years. Catherine (known as “Kathryn” or “Katie”) Caine, Blondell’s mother, was born on April 13, 1884, to Irish-American parents in Brooklyn, Kings County, New York (later Brooklyn, New York City). Gloria Blondell, Joan’s younger sister and an actress, was briefly married to film producer Albert R. Broccoli. Ed Blondell, Jr. was Joan’s brother.

As her parents moved from place to place, Joan’s cradle was a property trunk. She had her stage debut at the age of four months when she was brought on stage in a cradle as Peggy Astaire’s kid in The Greatest Love. Her family was the Bouncing Blondell’s, a vaudeville company.

Joan had spent a year in Honolulu (1914–15) and six years in Australia by the time her family stopped touring and settled in Dallas, Texas when she was a teenager, and she had seen a lot of the world. She won the Miss Dallas pageant in 1926, was a finalist in an early version of the Miss Universe pageant in May 1926, and finished fourth in the Miss America pageant in Atlantic City, New Jersey, in September of the same year. She went to Santa Monica High School and was involved in school productions as well as editing the yearbook. Her mother was a local stage performer, and she gave her name Rosebud Blondell when she attended North Texas State Teacher’s College (now the University of North Texas) in Denton from 1926–to 1927.

Joan Blondell’s Death Cause.

Joan died of leukaemia, a type of blood cancer. On Christmas Day, she died softly. Joan did not appear to be in pain prior to her death. She appeared in three films and one television series during her final year on this planet.

Despite her sex appeal and gold-digging roles in movies, Professor Matthew Kennedy noted in his biography “Joan Blondell: A Life Between Takes” released in 2007, that “privately, she was unerringly devoted and generous, while her life was impacted by financial, medical, and emotional upheavals.”

Joan Blondell’s Net Worth

