Jimmy Hayes Cause of Death: Former Nhl Player Died from Fentanyl and Cocaine Intoxication, M.E. Determines

Jimmy Hayes was a right winger for the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League. In the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, the Toronto Maple Leafs picked him in the second round, 60th overall. He went on to play for the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Boston Bruins, and New Jersey Devils of the NHL.

On April 21, 2012, Hayes made his debut in the Stanley Cup Playoffs when the San Jose Sharks faced the Phoenix Coyotes in Game 5 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

A Life Story of Jimmy Hayes

Jimmy Hayes, who was born on November 21, 1989, in the United States, is a well-known hockey player. NHL rookie who played on the right wing for the Chicago Blackhawks in 2011–12 before being traded to the Florida Panthers for two years and then the Boston Bruins in 2015. Astrologers have determined that Jimmy Hayes’s star sign is Scorpio.

Born on November 21, 1989, right winger James Ryan Hayes is a free agent in the National Hockey League. While under contract with the NHL’s Pittsburgh Penguins, he recently skated for the AHL’s Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (NHL). The Toronto Maple Leafs picked him at number 60 overall in the second round of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft. Kevin Hayes, his younger sibling, is an NHL player for the Philadelphia Flyers right now.

His hometown is Dorchester, MA. Kevin Hayes, his sibling, signed on with the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League in 2014.

Hayes competed for the United States National U-17 Team in Russia at the 2005 Four Nations Tournament. He was later invited to play in the U-18 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament in the Czech Republic as a member of the U.S. U-17 Select Team of 2006. Ohio Junior Blue Jackets drafted him first overall in the 2006 USHL Futures Draft.

James “Jimmy” Hayes’s Financial Status

Jimmy Hayes is a well-known and highly successful hockey player. Jimmy Hayes has an estimated net worth of $1.5 million based on data from authoritative sources such as Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.

As a member of the United States National U-17 ice hockey team, he competed in competitions like the Four Nations and the Ivan Hlinka Memorial when he was in his teens. Later, he helped lead Team USA to a silver medal at the IIHF World U18 Championships.

Hayes was a part of Team USA, which won silver at the 2007 IIHF World U18 Championships in Finland and played for the under-18 USA Hockey National Team Development Program (NTDP) team in 2006-07.

Hayes spent his second year with the NTDP in 2007-08. His 18 games with the U18 team yielded 7 points, while his 19 games with the USNT yielded 10 points. Hayes’s rights in the USHL were transferred from the Ohio Jr. Blue Jackets to the Lincoln Stars in February of 2008. Shortly after, he was freed from the NTDP and joined the Stars. In 21 games with Lincoln, he recorded four goals and eleven assists. He added nine more points in eight postseason contests. Hayes signed a letter of intent to attend Boston College, a member of the NCAA’s Hockey East league, in the fall of 2008.

The Reason Why They Died

Almost two months after former NHL player Jimmy Hayes, 31, was discovered dead in his house on August 23, the official cause of death was released on Sunday. Toxicology results were delayed before they could be released to the public since they were needed to properly determine the cause of death. The Boston Globe said that “acute intoxication due to the combined effects of fentanyl and cocaine” was the official cause of death. Hayes’ widow Kristen Hayes commented on the results.

Kevin, Jimmy’s dad, talked about his history of drug abuse. “I’m an addict myself. I’ve been clean for a very long period, but I remember how potent this substance was. At first, I was completely taken aback, but then I began to piece together… The damage that addiction causes is something I am familiar with. Having first-hand experience with substance abuse, “His words.

Something about his son began to stand out to him as unusual. “Sometime around the last 16 or 17 months, I saw a slight shift in Jimmy’s conduct and approached him with the warning, “I think there might be a problem here with medications.” Some time ago, he sustained an accident; after a while, he probably began taking painkillers, and eventually, they catch up with you “To quote Kevin:

The father, now 66, made it a point to reach out to his son and reassure him of his support. “I raised an eyebrow and said, “Jim, I think I see an issue here.” And at 31 years of age, I feel uncomfortable suggesting that he seek professional assistance. So I told him, “When you want to support me, I’ll be here for you, mate. Kevin said, “Just let me know.”

“After three weeks, he finally called to tell me, “Dad, I’m addicted to these drugs.” Because of my injury, I started taking them, and I haven’t stopped since. After that, I said, “Well, let’s get you some help.” His destination was Haverhill, so he went there. Now that he’s getting some help, I assumed things would start looking up. Yet, this f-bomb packs a punch like no other. Jimmy’s loved ones are praying that the hockey player’s experiences can serve as inspiration for those who are going through tough times.

“I pray that by sharing Jimmy’s story, we might save at least one death. It would be wonderful if this might prevent some suffering. Really, it’s just a tragedy. I like to think of myself as having a robust mind. I’m a street guy. However, there simply isn’t a recipe for this, “- Kevin remarked. After seven seasons in the NHL with the Blackhawks, Panthers, Bruins, and Devils, Jimmy Hayes retired at the end of the 2017–18 campaign.