Jim Hutton Cause of Death: The Tv Show “Ellery Queen” Dead at 61!

Jim Hutton is well known for being Freddie Mercury’s longtime girlfriend. His first job was as a hairdresser in his homeland of County Carlow before he relocated to London and met Mercury.

Hutton and Mercury were together for seven years before Mercury died of AIDS in 1991. When Hutton and Mercury were not in front of the cameras, they had a very private relationship. There’s a lot of information out there regarding Jim Hutton.

Cause of Death

Two days after his 45th birthday and a month after being diagnosed, Hutton died of liver cancer on June 2, 1979. His ashes were scattered at the Garden of Roses section of Westwood Village Memorial Park after he was cremated.

Jim Hutton Died at 60 Years of Age Due to Lung Cancer

Hutton died on New Year’s Day in 2010 at the age of 60, three days shy of his 61st birthday, from lung cancer. The AIDS diagnosis was made for Hutton in 1990, and he lived with the disease until his death.

When Mercury was diagnosed with AIDS, Hutton, who cared for him during the singer’s illness, said it took him a year to deliver the news to Mercury. However, it was discovered that Hutton’s death was caused by lung cancer rather than AIDS effects.

Read More: Randolph Scott Cause of Death: Conic Cowboy-Actor in Movies Is Dead at 89!

Both Hutton and Mercury Wore Wedding Bands During Their Relationship

Both Hutton and Mercury wore wedding bands to signify their commitment to one another, even though they weren’t legally married. Before same-sex marriage and other types of equality that have been fought for in recent decades, Hutton and Mercury had a long and fruitful partnership. In the Garden Lodge house of Freddie Mercury, Hutton and Mercury lived together until Mercury’s death.

Read More: Marion Barber Cause of Death: Former Cowboys Running Back Dies at Age 38 Nfl World Mourns Loss!

Hutton’s Early Career in Hollywood

One of Jim Hutton’s biggest challenges in Hollywood was his height. He was taller than most actors in the industry at around six feet five inches. But he still managed to land parts in spite of this minor obstacle.

The Twilight Zone was Hutton’s first significant role in Hollywood. On an episode that aired in 1959, he appeared with another rising talent, Rod Taylor.

A college student film was Hutton’s next big break after that incident. In 1960, a group of college students produced and distributed the film Where the Boys Are. With the assistance of this book, Hutton gained a following among the younger demographics. Actor Paula Prentiss cast him in the film.

Jim Hutton and Paula Prentiss collaborated on many films after the success of Where the Boys Are. Prentiss was an extremely tall actress, and the two of them worked well together. She stood at a height of around 5’10”. As a result, she and the towering Jim Hutton were a good combination.

He appeared in The Honeymoon Machine alongside Prentiss towards the end of 1960. The Golden Fleecing, a Broadway play, was the inspiration for the film. The film’s narrative revolves around three individuals who use a US Navy computer to try to win at roulette. Jason Eldridge was portrayed by Hutton in the film.

Read More: David Hahn Cause of Death: America’s First Backyard Nuclear Reactor Builders Died at The Age of 39!

Childhood and Early Years of Jim Hutton

Jim Hutton was born in Binghamton, New York, on May 31, 1934. Dana James Hutton was his given name at birth. He had a lot of fun participating in sports and having fun with his pals when he was younger.

He enlisted in the United States Army as a young man. He was deported to Germany for his own safety. In Germany, Hutton continued to pursue his acting interests. When he was in Germany, he appeared in a live theatre production. Among those in the crowd during one of his performances was an American director of photography. Douglas Sirk, the director of this picture, was impressed with Hutton’s commitment and skill onscreen. He procured the services of Hutton so that he could begin working in the film industry there.