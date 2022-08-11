Jim Angle Cause of Death: Former Fox News Channel Correspondent Dies at 75

The 75-year-old journalist and television reporter known as Jim Angle, also known as James Leslie Angle II, has passed away. In a statement, Suzanne Scott, CEO of Fox News Media, said. Jim was a top Washington correspondent for Fox News, a Fox News original, and a reporter whose skills and courage were unparalleled.

He was a key player in the establishment of our Washington bureau in 1996, and he was adored by everyone in the network for his genuine friendliness and unfailing smile. Our deepest sympathies go out to his entire family; he will be sorely missed.

Value of Jim Angle

A journalist for ABC News and Fox News, Jim Angle—real name James Leslie Angle II—worked in the United States. Having been born in Fort Worth, Texas, on September 14, 1946, he was 75 years old when he passed away. He earned a master’s degree in Latin American studies from the University of Texas in Austin in addition to his political science degree from Texas Tech University.

Fox News hired him in 1996. His position as Fox News Channel’s Chief Washington Correspondent began in 2005. He was honoured by the White House Correspondents’ Association with the Merriman Smith Memorial Award in 2001 and 2003 for his contributions. He was employed by ABC News as well, where he contributed to the programmes “World News Tonight,” “Nightline,” and “Good Morning America” by covering economic issues.

Read More- How to Watch Netflix on Switch in 2022 – Step by Step Guide

Biography

A journalist for Fox News, James Leslie Angle II was born on September 14, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas. Texas Tech University, located in Lubbock, Texas, graduated from Angle in 1969. He also holds a master’s degree from the University of Texas and served in Vietnam and Germany with the US military. A nightly contributor to the programme Special Report with Bret Baier since 1996, Angle joined Fox News.

Additionally, Bret Baier gets a chance to participate on the panel on Fox News Sunday because he frequently fills in as the show’s substitute host for the Friday episode. In 2005, Fox News Channel designated Angle as Chief Washington Correspondent. As Chief National Correspondent in 2011, he received a promotion. He covered economics for ABC News before joining Fox, where he also worked as a political journalist for CNN. He twice won the “Excellence in Financial Journalism” award while working for ABC News.

During the administrations of George H. W. Bush and Ronald Reagan, he served as Senior White House Correspondent for National Public Radio. In 2001 and 2003, for outstanding coverage of the White House, he received the Merriman Smith Memorial Award.

As “one of the fairest, sharp, and informed investigative reporters on the Washington scene,” Nat Hentoff, a columnist, commended Angle. The ex-director of the Office of Technology Advancement and Outreach of the US Department of Energy, Patrice Pisinski, is married to Angle.

Read More- What Is Osmose Technology?- Osmose Technology Login Process and More Updates!!

The Reason Behind Jim Angle’s Death

The journalist was being treated by medical professionals since for a long time he had been dealing with a lot of major health problems, which had made his condition worse.

But as he aged, his health grew worse, and this eventually turned out to be the main reason for his premature passing. His family has not revealed the precise reason for his passing, save from posting about it on social media. Therefore, as long as they make a comment, we are unable to attribute anything in particular to his departure.

The long-time Fox News anchor’s cause of death is still unknown. Since the cable news station’s debut in 1996, Mr. Angle has worked for the network. The network’s Senior White House Correspondent was his first position. In addition to former President Barack Obama’s election campaign, he covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton.

Later, in 2011, he was appointed Chief National Correspondent for the network. Having retired in 2014 In 1994 and 1995, Mr. Angle’s work on ABC’s Nightline earned him the Excellence in Financial Journalism Award.

He received the Excellence in Financial Journalism Award throughout his career for his coverage of economic topics on Nightline in 1994 and 1995. On his passing and legacy, Mr. Angle’s Fox News coworkers made comments.

In a statement, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott praised Jim as a “FOX News original” and a premier Washington correspondent whose skills and gutsy reporting were unrivalled.

He was a “key figure,” in her words, in the network’s efforts to create a presence in Washington when the station first went on the air. In addition to his politeness, Ms. Scott appreciated his “down-to-earth, easygoing personality.”

We send his entire family our sincere sympathies and acknowledge that he will be sorely missed. Anchor for Fox News “When I think of Jim, I think of him laughing,” Brit Hume, a longtime associate of Mr. Angle, said. His work was excellent.

“Jim was the only one who truly grasped our definition of fair and balanced journalism. Although he had a great deal of fairness, he was never dull. The anchor remarked, “I missed him when he retired, and I’ll miss him always.