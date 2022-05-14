Jerry Douglas Cause of Death: ‘The Young and The Restless Star,’ Passed Away at 88 Years of Age!

Jerry Douglas, a well-known soap opera actor, passed away. The actor died on November 9, 2021, three days before his 89th birthday, after a brief illness, according to Deadline. Douglas is survived by his wife of 37 years, television broadcaster and author Kym Douglas, and his three children, Jod, Hunter, and Avra.

In “The Young and the Restless,” Douglas played John Abbott, the father of the affluent Abbott household and chairman of his family’s firm, Jabot Cosmetics. Douglas first appeared in the soap drama in 1982, and his character lasted three decades. At one point, John Abbott pretended to be a spirit.

Deadline received a statement from the company “Jerry arrived at Y&R in 1982 with an excellent history of credits,” The Young and the Restless executive producer Anthony Morina stated. Our production was fortunate to have such a talented performer join the cast of Y&R and introduce the audience to the Abbott family. As the Abbott family patriarch, John Abbott’s commitment to the Y&R heritage is still felt today. He will be missed terribly.”

Early life

Douglas was born Gerald Rubenstein on November 12, 1932, in Chelsea, Massachusetts, to Russian Jewish immigrants Rose (Silbert) and William Rubenstein, a trash salesman who subsequently became a mattress manufacturer. Alan Douglas, his brother, was a music producer.

He went to Brandeis University and law school in Boston before dropping out and moving to California to audition for acting opportunities. He met Arlene Martel, who had a little boy named Adam Palmer, there. Avra and Jod are their two children.

Personal life and death

Douglas settled in the San Fernando Valley and worked in the insurance industry during the day while taking acting training at night. Although he continued to struggle, his appearance in the drama John Brown’s Body provided him with encouragement.

Douglas played villains on television shows including Mission: Impossible and The Feather and Father Gang for several years. Martel, together with their two children, Avra and Jod, opted to relocate to Carmel at the same time. They were divorced ultimately. He married Kymberly Bankier, whom he met at an MDA event. They married on April 6, 1985, and had a son together till his death in 2021.

Jerry Douglas’s cause of death?

Jerry passed away on Nov. 9, 2021, at the age of 88, according to People, who spoke with a spokesperson for the actor. He died after battling “a brief illness,” according to his spokesman.

On November 10, 2021, Anthony Morina, executive producer of The Young and the Restless, released a statement about Jerry’s death, expressing his condolences. “On behalf of The Young and the Restless’ entire organization, we express our heartfelt condolences to the Douglas family on Jerry Douglas’ passing,” he wrote.

JERRY DOUGLAS NET WORTH

Jerry Douglas is a $5 million dollar Soap Opera Actor. On November 12, 1932, Jerry Douglas was born. Douglas is most known for playing John Abbott on the CBS soap opera The Young and the Restless, although he also starred in episodes of The Feather and the Father Gang and Mission: Impossible.