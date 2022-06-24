Jeff Labar Cause of Death,”Guitarist”, Who Played in The Band Cinderella, Died at The Age of 58!

His son, Jeff LaBar, has confirmed that his father, the legendary guitarist of Cinderella, has died at his Nashville home. Sebastian LaBar, LaBar’s son, broke the news of his father’s death in a moving Instagram post that went viral.

LaBar died on Wednesday at his Nashville home, according to Tantric guitarist Sebastian. The musician died at the age of 58.

“I just received word that my father, my hero, and my idol, @jefflabar, died today. Words fail me at the moment. You have my adoration, pops! “In a caption accompanying a photo of him and his father, the late guitarist, he wrote:

In addition, Sebastian encouraged his fans to send LaBar photos and videos of themselves.

As of this writing, the cause of Jeff LaBar’s death is still a mystery. He was found unconscious in his home by Gaile LaBar-Bernhardt, who had not been able to contact him for days.

Professional Life and Career

LaBar rejoined Cinderella after the departure of the band’s original guitarist Michael Schermick in 1985. He remained a member of the group until 2017. In 1986, the band’s first album, Night Songs, was released.

The album’s breakout song, Nobody’s Fool, peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard 200, and the album was ranked No. 3 on the Billboard 200. After that, they joined Poison, David Lee Roth, and Bon Jovi on tour.

Death

La Bar Grew up In Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, Just Outside of Philadelphia, Where He Was Born in Darby. Through His Mother June, La Bar Inherited Some of His Mother’s Japanese Ancestry. He First Picked up The Guitar Because of His Older Brother Jack La Bar.

Sebastian Was La Bar’s Son from A Previous Relationship. Mach22 and Tantric Have Sebastian as Their Lead Guitarist.

In Their Nashville Apartment, Debinique Salazar Discovered Him Unconscious. La Bar Passed Away on July 14, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Age of 58.

Career

Cinderella

Naked Beggars Was a Side Band Formed by La Bar and Eric Brittingham of Cinderella. Naked Beggars Parted Ways with La Bar and Debinique in April 2007. It Was on Realityradio.Biz, “late Night with The La Bar’s,” that They Broadcast Their Internet, Radio Show. As Part of Their 30th Anniversary Tour in 2012, La Bar and Cinderella Joined Fellow Rock Veterans Poison, Who Were Also Celebrating Their 30th Anniversary.

Solo career

“one for The Road,” La Bar’s Debut Solo Album, Was Released in August 2014. Jeff Toured with His Son Sebastian and Jasmine Cain to Promote His Solo Album.

More About Jeff La Bar

On March 18, 1963, Jeff Was Born. He Was Born and Raised in Darby, Pennsylvania. Jeff, on The Other Hand, Was a Resident of Nashville, Tennessee at The Time of His Death. as Far as Jeff La Bar’s Childhood, He Was Not Particularly Forthcoming About It. in The Band, Jeff Was the One to Step in For Michael Schermick. Since that Time, He Has Been the Band’s Longest-Serving Member.

Jeff La Bar Has a Side Project Called “naked Beggars” in Addition to His Work with Cinderella. in Addition to His Cinderella Bandmate Eric Brittingham, Had a Solo Performance as well. Throughout His Career, La Bar Has Worked on A Variety of Different Projects.

Jeff La Bar’s Net Worth:

$3,000,000

Jeff La Bar’s Net Worth Was $3 Million at The Time of His Death in July 2021 as An American Guitarist. Cinderella’s Guitarist, He Was a Well-Known Figure.

In March of 1963, Jeff La Bar Was Born in Darby, Pennsylvania. in 1985, La Bar Replaced the Original Guitarist, Michael Kelly Smith, Who Was Replaced by La Bar.

Cinderella’s Debut Studio Album, Night Songs, Was Released in 1986 and Went Triple Platinum, Debuting at Number Three on The Us Charts. the Albums Long Cold Winter (1988) and Heartbreak Station (1990) Were Both Commercial Successes for The Band. 1994 Saw the Release of Still Climbing, the Band’s Final Studio Album.

Nobody’s Fool, Somebody Save Me, Gypsy Road, Don’t Know What You Got (til It’s Gone), The Last Mile, Coming Home, Shelter Me, and Heartbreak Station Were Some of Cinderella’s Most Popular Singles. Worldwide, Cinderella’s Albums Have Sold More than 15 Million Copies. La Bar Has Also Performed with Cinderella Bandmate Eric Brittingham in The Band Naked Beggars. in 2014, He Released His First Album as A Solo Artist.