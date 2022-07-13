Jeff Healey Cause of Death: Musician and Singer Died at The Age of 41!

Jeff Healey, a Canadian guitarist who had been fighting cancer, died in Toronto today (March 2) at the age of 57. He was 41 years old. In his teenage years, Healey, who had been blind since birth owing to a rare kind of cancer, began gaining notoriety in his hometown for his virtuosity on the guitar, which he played while sitting with the guitar laid across his lap.

After the No. 5 Billboard Hot 100 song “Angel Eyes” was released in 1988, his Jeff Healey Band’s debut album for Arista was a huge success. He went on to star in the 1989 film “Road House,” which starred Patrick Swayze and had a string of hit singles, including “Full Circle, I Think I Love You Too Much,” “How Long Can a Man Be Strong,” and “Heart of an Angel.”

Lately, Healey has been focusing more on recordings from the 1920s and 1930s that showcase the best of early jazz. “Mess of Blues” will be released on March 20 in Europe and April 22 in the United States, his first rock album in eight years. For CBC Radio and Toronto’s Jazz-FM, Healey was also a radio show host and DJ. Cristie, the artist’s wife, and their two children are his only surviving family members. The details of the funeral have not yet been made public.

Early Life

When Healey was a child, he was reared in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, in the city’s west end. He was adopted as a baby by a firefighter who worked as a firefighter.

Healey was blinded by retinoblastoma, an extremely uncommon form of eye cancer when he was little over a year old. His eyes had to be removed medically, and he was fitted with artificial ones.

Causes of Death

Metastatic carcinoma tissue from both lungs was removed from Healey’s lungs on January 11, 2007. He had two sarcomas removed from his legs in the last 18 months. Healey passed away from sarcoma on March 2nd, 2008, in his hometown of Toronto, where he was 41 years old.

He was laid to rest in Etobicoke, Ontario’s Park Lawn Cemetery, Mausoleum & Cremation Centre. Healey died just a month before his new rock/blues album, Mess of Blues, was set for release.

Personal Life

They had a daughter together but divorced two years later, in 1998. In 1992, Healey married Krista Miller; the couple had one child. In 2003, he tied the knot with Cristie Hall, with whom he had a son.

Jeff Healey’s Net Worth

$5 million.

It is estimated that the net worth of Jeff Healey, a Canadian singer-guitarist, was $5 million. Jeff Healey was born on March 16, 1966, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He passed away on March 8, 2008, in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He was a jazz and blues-rock musician who was blind. In addition to the Jeff Healey Band, Healey has recorded albums such as See the Light and Hell to Pay.

Net Worth $5 Million

To date, he has recorded six solo and six-band albums: Among Friends; Adventures in Jazzland; Mess Of Blues; Songs From the Road; and Last Call. “Angel Eyes” peaked at No. 5 in the United States and No. 16 in Canada. The tracks “While My Guitar Gently Weeps,” “Angel,” and “Stuck in the Middle with You” were other hits for Healey at this time. He made his acting debut in the film Road House, which came out in 1989. Jeff Healey, a 41-year-old cancer victim, died on March 2, 2008.

Jeff Healey Biography

On March 25, 1966, Jeff Healey was born in Canada. He is a well-known Blues Singer. He was a well-known blues vocalist in the 1990s and 2000s when he was part of the band Colonial Tavern. Aries is Jeff Healey’s horoscope sign, according to astrologers.

After releasing three CDs of jazz music from the 1920s and 1930s, he went into retirement. For as long as he had been doing music, he had been playing in bands like this one in Toronto.

Healey, generally renowned as a guitarist, was also a trumpet player when he performed live. Jeff Healey’s Jazz Wizards is his primary touring and recording jazz ensemble.

His wife, Christie, has given birth to two children. The Canadian jazz and blues-rock singer, guitarist, and composer is known as Norman Healey (March 25, 1966 – March 2, 2008) was a prominent performer and songwriter, notably in the 1980s and 1990s. “Angel Eyes” peaked at No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States, while, “I Think I Love You Too Much” and “How Long Can a Man Be Strong” both peaked at No. 10 on the Canadian Hot 100 charts.