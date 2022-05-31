Jeff Gladney Cause of Death, Former Tcu Standout and Nfl First-Round Pick, Dead at 25!

The sudden death of Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney shocked the entire NFL today. He was 25-years-old.

Overstreet confirmed to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that Gladney died in a car accident on Monday. Tributes have been paid to him by friends, family, and former teammates.

Reagor, Gladney’s former TCU teammate who will join the Eagles in 2020, took to Twitter to pay tribute to his friend:

“I’ve lost my best friend, my right-hand man, my brother.” “Man, there’s just so much more I can take!” “Jalen Reagor,” Please watch over me, my brother, in memory of Jeff Gladney. In his time at TCU, Jeff Gladney was twice named to the All-Big 12 cornerback team. The Minnesota Vikings selected him with the 31st overall pick in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, a reflection of his impressive pre-draft preparation.

Gladney's time in Minnesota was brief. Gladney was arrested in Dallas after his impressive rookie season on a felony family violence assault charge. As soon as the Vikings learned he had been indicted in April, they released him. In March of this year, a jury returned a not guilty verdict in Gladney's case. The Arizona Cardinals offered him a two-year, $6.5 million contract two months later.

A College Education

In his freshman year at Texas Christian University, Gladney was forced to sit out because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament he sustained during his senior year of high school.

As a cover corner, Gladney earned first-team all-Big 12 Conference honors from Pro Football Focus and second-team all-Big 12 honors from the coaches during his junior season. He suffered a meniscus injury prior to his senior year, but he continued to play throughout the season while awaiting surgery. After his senior season, he was named to the 2020 Senior Bowl roster and earned first-team All-Big 12 honors by the Associated Press for his five interceptions during his TCU career. Gladney’s physical style of play was lauded by NFL draught experts.

Personal Life

Previously, Gladney Had a One-Year-Old Son.

Real Name Jeff Gladney Stage Name Jeff Gladney Profession American football cornerback Date of Birth 12 December 1996 Birth Place New Boston, Texas, U.S. Residence New Boston, Texas, U.S. Nationality American Age 25 years Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Gender Male Religion N/A Qualification Graduated

Death

Jeff Gladney died on 30 May 2022 In Dallas, Texas at 2:30 Am, Gladney and His Girlfriend Were Killed in A Car Accident. a Mercedes Suv that Was Being Driven at An Excessive Speed Clipped Another Vehicle, Sending It Off the Road, Into a Brick Wall, and Igniting. He Was 25 Years Old at The Time.

A career in The Field of Law

The Vikings Are Based in Minnesota.

The Minnesota Vikings Selected Gladney in The First Round of The 2020 Nfl Draft, Taking Him 31st Overall.

Gladney Faced Competition from Mike Hughes, Holton Hill, and Fellow Rookie Cameron Dantzler in His First Training Camp. to Begin the Season, Gladney Was the Team’s Fourth Cornerback Behind Dantzler, Hughes, and Hill. Citations Needed.



Gladney Forced His First Fumble in Week 6 Against the Atlanta Falcons, Which the Vikings Recovered en Route to A 40–23 Defeat. a Year After Making His Debut, Gladney Had 81 Total Stops to Go Along with Three Passes Defense and A Forced Fumble.

Domestic Violence Charges Against Him Were Dropped on August 3, 2021, Which Resulted in His Release on August 3, 2021. Gladney Was Acquitted of The Charges Brought Against Him.

The Cardinals Are Based in Arizona.

Gladney Joined the Arizona Cardinals on March 16, 2022.

Wife and Children of Jeff Gladney

Discuss Jeff Gladney’s Marital Status. He Never Had a Wife or A Family. in March 2022, He Was Accused of Physically Abusing an Ex-Girlfriend. Jane Doe Was His Ex-Full Girlfriend’s Name.

On February 24, 2021, He Gave Birth to A Son Named Kingston Gee Gladney. the Identity of The Mother of His Child Is a Mystery.

Family Members of Jeff Gladney

We’ll Now Discuss Jeff Gladney’s Parents. John Gladney Is His Father, and Jacinda Jefferson Is His Mother.

There Are Three of Them in His Family. as A Child, He Was One of Four Siblings.

Jeff Gladney Is the Author. Nation of Origin

The Ethnicity of Jeff Gladney Is Unknown. Because He Was Raised in New Boston, Texas, the United States, He Is an American Citizen by Birth and By Nationality.

He’s Jeff Gladney’s Name. Body Mass Index (BMI).

5’11” and 90 Kg Are Jeff Gladney’s Measurements.

The Wealth of Jeff Gladney

One of The Most Popular Cornerbacks in The Nfl Is Jeff Gladney. He Has an Estimated Net Worth of $8 Million.