Jeff Chandler Cause of Death, Early life, Personal Life,More Updates »

Cochise in Broken Arrow (1950), for which he was nominated for an Academy Award, was Jeff Chandler’s best-known role. He was a popular male star at Universal Pictures in the 1950s. Sword in the Desert (1948), Deported (1950), Female on the Beach (1955), and Away All Boats (1957) are among his other film credits (1956). For his role on the popular radio show Our Miss Brooks and his musical endeavors, he was well-known outside of film roles.

He was born in Culver City, California, on December 15, 1918. In 1945, Jeff Chandler, then a 27-year-old athlete, made his professional debut.

Early life

The only child of a Brooklyn Jewish family, Chandler was raised by Anna (née Herman) and Phillip Grossel. Ira was born to the only child of Anna and Phillip. After his parents divorced when he was a child, his mother took care of him.

He went to Erasmus Hall High School, the alma mater of a slew of well-known stage and screen actors, and performed in school plays alongside Susan Hayward, who was also a classmate. Fatherly connections in the restaurant industry helped secure an entry-level cashier position for Chandler. For a year, Chandler studied art and worked as a layout artist for a mail-order catalog for $18 a week. He said he always wanted to be an actor, but commercial art courses were less expensive.

The Feagin School of Dramatic Art in New York was his next stop after he saved up enough money to pursue a career in acting full time. He worked briefly in radio before getting a job as an actor and stage manager in a Long Island stock company. For two years, he performed in stock companies, including a production of The Trojan Horse with Gordon MacRae and his wife Sheila MacRae, two well-known singers and actors who became close friends.

In the summer of 1941, Chandler founded his own theatre company, the Shady Lane Playhouse, in Illinois. Their performances of Seventh Heaven and Pigs were well-received by audiences in the Midwestern states they visited. While Chandler served in the military during World War II, he never returned home. He spent the majority of his time in the Aleutian Islands during his four years of service, where he earned the rank of lieutenant.

Cause of Death

One day in April 1961, Chandler was playing baseball with U.S. Army Special Forces soldiers who were extras in Merrill’s Marauders when he suffered a back injury. He was given injections to alleviate the pain and finish the film, which he was unable to do otherwise.

His spinal disc herniation necessitated surgery at a Culver City, California, hospital on May 13, 1961. Chandler’s artery was ruptured, causing him to hemorrhage. In a seven-and-a-half-hour emergency operation on May 17, he received 55 pints of blood in addition to the original surgery. On May 27, he underwent a third operation in which he received another 20 pints of blood. On June 17, 1961, he passed away. A blood infection made worse by pneumonia was to blame.

The British actress Barbara Shelley was Chandler’s partner of choice at the time he died. In addition to Tony Curtis and Gerald Mohr, more than 1,500 mourners attended Chandler’s funeral. He was laid to rest in Culver City’s Hillside Memorial Park Cemetery.

Personal Life

Marjorie Hoshelle (1918–1989) was Chandler’s wife of 46 years. Jamie Tucker, born on May 16, 1947, and Dana Grossel, born in 1949 and 2002, were the couple’s only children. They divorced in 1954 after divorcing twice, in 1951 and 1954. Her husband was “chronically exhausted to the point that he would fall asleep wherever we were,” according to his wife. Sometime later, they reconciled.

His wife filed for divorce in 1957 after he had an affair with Esther Williams while they were filming a movie together.

Chandler’s divorce proceedings in 1958 revealed that he was paying his wife $1,500 a month in alimony. For the years 1957 and 1958, he claimed he was contractually obligated to make two films per year for Universal at a cost of $60,000 per film. His personal manager, business manager, and agent all took 25 percent of his earnings in 1957, he said, but he still made $250,000 from acting and singing at the time. As a result of the ruling, Chandler was ordered to continue making monthly payments of $1,500. Chandler paid his wife $100,000 in alimony and over $2,166 per month in child support after their divorce was finalized in June 1959. After becoming so engrossed in his professional life, he spent all of his spare time working on pictures in his business office, according to his wife. ‘I got an ulcer.'”

Jeff Chandler’s Net Worth

Jeff Chandler is a well-known and well-paid actor in Hollywood. On Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider, Jeff Chandler’s net worth is $1.5 million.