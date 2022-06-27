Jeff Austin Cause of Death: A Musician Who Had to Cancel Shows Due to A ‘Medical Emergency,’ Dead at 45!

According to concert promoter, AEG Presents the Rocky Mountains, virtuoso mandolinist and singer Jeff Austin died on Monday in Seattle. He was best known for his work with Nederland’s Yonder Mountain String Band and as a solo artist.

An official statement from AEG Presents has confirmed that Austin died after being put into an artificially induced coma, but no cause of death was given on his Facebook page.

“It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of a beloved family member, mandolinist, singer, songwriter, and founder of The Jeff Austin Band and Yonder Mountain String Band,” said a statement posted on Austin’s Facebook page on Tuesday. There were three children born to him: Lily-Rose (his only daughter), Penelope (his only son), and Jude Patrick (his only son). He was a dear friend whose music touched the lives of many and who will be sorely missed.”

Through the Sweet Relief Musicians Fund, money can be raised for Austin’s family through a crowdfunding page set up in his honor.

Cause of Death

He sang and played mandolin for the band from 1998 until his death in 2013. Following an unspecified “medical emergency,” 45-year-old bluegrass musician and singer Jeff Austin has passed away. On June 24, 2019, Austin passed away in Seattle, Washington, according to the post. There were three children born to him: Lily-Rose 12 years old), Penelope (5 months old), and Jude Patrick. His mother was Eileen Austin (2). The loss of such a beloved friend, whose music enriched the lives of so many, is deeply felt.

Yonder Mountain String Band, the band he helped co-found and perform in for 15 years, released a statement on Facebook confirming Austin’s death. It was also posted on his personal Facebook page, which confirmed the news.

1. Austin Said He Suffered a ‘medical Emergency’ on June 22

As of June 22, Austin had written, “My friends… My thoughts and prayers are with you all.” A medical emergency means that I will be unable to perform at next week’s ROMP music festival as well as the Back Home Appalachian Arts & Music Festival and Smoky Run Music Festival in North Carolina. It’s been a pleasure working with you over the years. Exactly what happened to the bluegrass legend to cause this “medical emergency” has not been explained.

2. Austin Left the Yonder Mountain String Band in 2014 After the Birth of His Daughter

Since leaving the Yonder Mountain String Band in April 2014, Austin has been pursuing a solo career. The rest of the band said in a statement at the time that they were “fully supportive” of Austin’s solo endeavors. Because of the birth of his daughter, Austin was unable to perform at many of the band’s concerts prior to his departure. A family member of Austin’s told Westword in July of 2018 that his parents had said “Yes.

” My family consists of three members. When my daughter was born in 2014, I took a break from Yonder Mountain’s tour schedule. You make a lot of bad decisions, but you also make some good ones, too. Choosing to stay at home with my new baby was the best decision I ever made. Because I didn’t have a father figure in my life growing up, I decided to stay at home and raise my children.

3. Austin Was a Musical Theater Student at College

Austin Attended the University of Cincinnati Conservatory of Music as A Musical Theatre Major. Austin Began Playing the Mandolin During His College Years. According to Austin, “my Mom Allowed Me to Go to Grateful Dead Shows when I Was 12 or 13 Years Old. the Things I’ve Learned from Them. We’re All Here, and We’re All Giving and Caring for Each Other – It’s a Different Kind of Community.

You’ll Get This Lovely Bubble if You Do Something Creative.” a Scholarship to The University of Cincinnati Was Awarded to Austin at The Age of 17 After He Won Singing Competitions in High School, According to An Interview with Festy Go Nuts in 2019. the Conservatory’s Website Lists Austin as One of Their Most Accomplished Alumni.

In an Interview with Westworld, Austin Was Asked How Long He Had Been Playing the Mandolin, and He replied, “no. Voice Was the First Instrument I Learned to Play. Growing Up, I Was Constantly Exposed to A Wide Variety of Musical Genres and Genre Influences. to Put It Another Way: My Mother and I Are Both Baby Boomers, Having Been Born in The Late 1940s and Early 1950s, Respectively. for Our Entertainment, We Listened to The Likes of The Beatles, Bob Dylan, the Grateful Dead… and A Lot of Classic Country.”

Read More: Maurice White’s Cause of Death: How Did Earth, Wind & Fire’s Leader Die?

4. A Fund Has Been Set up To Help Austin’s Family During This Difficult Time.

Please Consider Contributing to A Fundraising Page for Austin’s Family. Jeff Was One of My Favourite Musicians to See Live and Yonder Was My Stepping Stone to Great Bluegrass Music,” Wrote One Commenter in The Comments Section. My Heartfelt Condolences on Your Loss.

He Will Lives on In the Hearts and Minds of Many Thanks to His Music and Legacy! Love Is Being Sent Your Way!” While “you Transformed My Life when I Relocated to Colorado,” Read Another. “thank You for All that You’ve Done for The Music Community!”

Read More: DMX’s Official Cause of Death: Revealed: He Fought Till the Very End!

5. In Paying Tribute to Austin, His Former Bandmates Referred to Him as Their ‘brother’

A Statement from The Yonder Mountain String Band Reads, “we Are Deeply Saddened to Report that We Have Lost Our Brother Jeff Austin.” Our Minds Spin out Of Control as We Relive the Surreal Memories. Even as We Remember Him and Pay Our Respects, Our Thoughts and Prayers Go out To His Loved Ones as They Navigate Life without Him. as A Favour, if You’d Like to Help.”

About His Time with The Yonder Mountain String Band, Austin Had This to Say Earlier This Year: My Friends and I Had 15 Years to Travel the World When We Were in Yonder… Was Able to Earn a Living and Spread Happiness, and It’s Possible that I Could Do It All Over Again if I Worked Hard Enough! Let’s Give It a Shot! It’s a Tonne of Work, but I Expected It to Be that Way from The Start. So, a Little Bit of Light Can Go a Long Way. It’s a Good Thing I Had Lasik Because It Improved My Vision so Much that I Can See a Long Way.”

Read More: Sage Stallone Cause of Death: of Heart Attack, Not Drugs, Coroner Concludes!

Biography

As an Elk Grove Village Resident Who Was Born and Raised in Arlington Heights, Illinois, Austin Graduated from Rolling Meadows High School. At the University of Cincinnati, Austin Met Future Banjoist Dave Johnston, but He Soon Moved on To Urbana, Illinois.

Austin First Picked up The Mandolin when He Was Asked to Join Johnston’s Band, the Bluegrassholes. Over Time, Austin Made His Way to The Town of Nederland in The Rocky Mountains. Johnston Moved to Nederland After He Sought to Improve His Playing Ability. Austin and Johnston Met Adam Aijala and Ben Kaufmann at A Club Called the Verve, and The Yonder Mountain String Band (MSB) Was Formed in 1998 as A Result of Their Collaboration.