Jean Harlow Cause Of Death: An American Film Actress 26

Jean Harlow’s net worth: At the time of her death, American actress and sex icon Jean Harlow had a net worth of $100,000, which is equivalent to almost $1.7 million in today’s money after accounting for inflation. In March 1911, Jean Harlow was born in Kansas City, Missouri, and she died there in June 1937.

She was hired by the filmmaker Howard Hughes, and in the 1930 picture Hell’s Angels, she made her first significant cinema role. A starring lady in movies including Red Dust in 1932, Dinner at Eight in 1933, Reckless in 1935, and Suzy in 1936, Harlow joined Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer in 1983. She gained the nicknames the Blonde Bombshell and the Platinum Blonde during the 1930s when she became one of the biggest movie actresses in the world. Paul Bern and Harold Rosson were two of Harlow’s three spouses.

She was awarded a star at 6910 Hollywood Boulevard on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Due to cerebral edema and uremia, Jean Harlow passed away on June 7, 1937, at the age of 26. She passed away when the body doubles were being used to finish the filming of Saratoga.

On March 3, 1911, in the United States, Jean Harlow, a well-known movie actress, was born. In films like 1933’s Dinner at Eight, the platinum blonde actress who frequently starred alongside Clark Gable. Additionally, she acted in The Beast of the City and Three Wise Girls. Pisces is Jean Harlow’s zodiac sign, according to astrologers. In September 1927, she got hitched to Charles McGrew.

Death Factor

American actress Jean Harlow, also known by her birth name Harlean Harlow Carpenter, was the first “Blonde Bombshell.” She was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on March 3, 1911, and passed away in Los Angeles, California, on June 7, 1937. Initially recognized for her remarkable beauty and open sensuality, Harlow went on to make significant progress in her acting career before passing away too soon.

Harlow, a successful Kansas City dentist’s daughter, relocated to Los Angeles with her mother after her parents divorced. After her mother moved to Chicago, she attended Ferry Hall Seminary in Lake Forest, Illinois. She previously attended the Hollywood School for Girls. When she eloped at age 16, she unexpectedly left school. Her husband followed her to Beverly Hills. In 1928, she started an acting career against her husband’s desires, which led to the dissolution of their marriage.

A modest but memorable performance in the Laurel and Hardy two-reeler Double Whoopee (1929), in which her infamous legs were first visible on screen, helped her garner significant recognition while she was briefly under contract to comedy producer Hal Roach.

She first appeared in a talking picture in The Saturday Night Kid (1929), starring Clara Bow. This attracted the attention of industrialist and former film producer Howard Hughes, who hired her to replace Norwegian actress Greta Nissen in the revised talkie version of his silent aviation epic Hell’s Angels (1930). Despite the uneventfulness of her performance, she made a small splash with the now-famous quip “Would you be startled if I put on something more comfortable?”

No one anticipated that 26-year-old Harlow would pass away when she became unwell on May 20, 1937. But on June 7, shortly after, she went dead. Her initial signs were greying skin, weariness, nausea, and stomach pain. She began wearing wigs because her recognizable locks were thinning and began having breathing problems while filming.

Although renal disease isn’t a death sentence today, it was in 1937. There were no dialysis units or kidney transplants, and Harlow’s condition didn’t even have access to antibiotics.