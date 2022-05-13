Janet Leigh Cause of Death: Actress Dies After Long Battle with Mental Illness Age 77!

Janet Leigh, best known for being hacked to death in a motel room shower in Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 film “Psycho,” died on October 3 at her Beverly Hills home. She had vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, and was 77 years old.

Miss Leigh, a beautiful blonde who appeared in almost 60 films, made her screen debut in Roy Rowland’s “The Romance of Rosy Ridge,” with Van Johnson, in 1947. She rose to prominence after starring in the 1949 film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel “Little Women” as Meg March, the eldest of four daughters. Margaret O’Brien, June Allyson, and Elizabeth Taylor also starred in the film.

During the 1950s, she was signed to MGM and starred in a number of films, including “The Doctor and the Girl” (1950), “Scaramouche” (1952), “Houdini” (1953), “My Sister Eileen” (1955), “The Vikings” (1958), and Orson Welles’ film noir masterpiece “Touch of Evil” (1958).

Childhood & Early Life

Janet Leigh was born Jeanette Helen Morrison on July 6, 1927, in Merced, California. Frederick Robert Morrison and Helen Lita had only one child, her. She grew up in California for her entire youth. Her mother was of Danish descent, while her father was of German and Scottish descent.

Norma Shearer noticed her acting skills in 1945 and offered her an MGM contract. Lew Wasserman, a talent agent, was shown a photo of Leigh by Shearer. This photograph was taken on her vacation to Sugar Bowl, a ski resort where her parents used to work.

Leigh was a Psychology and Music student at the College of the Pacific, but she dropped out after landing a job with MGM. She entered the performing world with no prior experience and was mentored by Lillian Burns, a well-known theatre coach.

Personal History and Legacy

On August 1, 1942, Leigh married John Kenneth Carlisle. While John was 18 at the time of the wedding, Leigh was just 15 but pretended to be 18. As a result, the marriage only lasted four months before being canceled on December 28, 1942.

On October 5, 1945, she married Stanley Reames for the second time. She was 18 years old at the time, and the marriage lasted over four years when she was divorced on September 7, 1949.

Leigh married for the third time in her life when she married actor, Tony Curtis. Kelly and Jamie Lee, her two children, were born to her. Both of their daughters went on to have great careers as actresses. During the filming of ‘The Manchurian Candidate,’ her marriage to Curtis ended in divorce in 1962 when he sent her the divorce papers.

Following that, Leigh married Robert Brandt, a prominent Las Vegas stockbroker. She was married to him for 42 years before her away in 2004.

Biography of Janet Leigh

Janet Leigh, born Jeanette Helen Morrison, was an American actress, dancer, author, and singer. For her performance in the suspense film 'Psycho,' she received the prestigious Golden Globe Award. She was also nominated for an Academy Award for her performance in the film. Kelly Cutis and Jamie Lee Curtis were her children. Norma Shearer, an actress, helped Leigh get her first break. She made her acting debut on radio in 1946, and in 1947, she signed a contract with MGM.

She appeared in many major box-office smash movies of all genres during her early career as an actor, including Little Women, Act of Violence, Angels in the Outfield, The Naked Spur, Scaramouche, and Living It Up. Her marriage to actor Jamie Lee Curtis made several headlines before finally ending in divorce in 1962. She opted to end her acting career the next year. She did eventually appear in a few significant films, but they were few and far between. Leigh passed away in 2004 following a year-long battle with a condition caused by blood vessel inflammation.

Cause of Death for Janet Leigh

vasculitis

Death

Leigh died on October 3, 2004, at the age of 77, at her Beverly Hills home, after a long struggle with vasculitis.

Her death came as a shock to many, as she had kept her sickness hidden from the public eye. Kelly and Jamie, her daughters, and Robert Brandt, her husband of 42 years, survive her. Leigh was cremated and buried in the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village district.

Janet Leigh’s Net Worth

$20 Million

Janet Leigh had a net worth of $20 million as an actress, singer, dancer, and author in the United States. Janet Leigh was born in July 1927 in Merced, California, and died in October 2004. Her most famous role as Marion Crane in the 1960 picture Psycho.

Other films in which Leigh appeared include The Romance of Rosy Ridge, If Winter Comes, Little Women, The Red Danube, Holiday Affair, Angels in the Outfield, Two Tickets to Broadway, Confidentially Connie, Houdini, Prince Valiant, My Sister Eileen, Safari, Jet Pilot, Who Was That Lady?, Pepe, The Manchurian Candidate, Bye Bye Birdie, Wives and Lovers, The Spy in the Green Hat,