Janet Leigh Cause of Death: ‘psycho’ Slashing Star Dies at Age 77!

After attending Weber Grammar School and Stockton High School, Leigh was a lonely child with no siblings to play with. She spent most of her time at movie theatres and could frequently be found staring at the silver screen. Despite her working-class family’s hardship following the Great Depression, Leigh was able to attend the University of the Pacific and study music and psychology.

Life and career

Helen Lita (née Westergaard) and Frederick Robert Morrison had an only child, Jeanette Helen Morrison, on July 6, 1927, in Merced, California. Her maternal grandparents were Danish immigrants, and her father was of Scottish, Irish, and German descent. The family moved to Stockton shortly after Leigh’s birth, where she spent her early years. Her father struggled to sustain the family with his manufacturing job, and after the Great Depression, he took different additional occupations to supplement his income.



Leigh grew up as a Presbyterian and sang in the local church choir all of her life. When her paternal grandfather became critically ill in 1941, the family moved to Merced, California, to be with her grandparents. She went to Stockton’s Weber Grammar School and then Stockton High School. Leigh did exceptionally well in school and graduated from high school at the age of sixteen.

Personal life

On August 1, 1942, during her senior year of high school, Leigh married eighteen-year-old John Kenneth Carlisle in Reno, Nevada. On December 28, 1942, the marriage was canceled five months later. Leigh enrolled in the College of the Pacific (now University of the Pacific) in September 1943 after a year at Stockton College (now San Joaquin Delta College), where she majored in music and psychology. She was a member of the Alpha Theta Tau sorority at college and sang with the Cappella choir.

She worked at retail shops and dime stores throughout her Christmas and summer holidays to help support her family, as well as at the college’s information desk during her studies. Leigh met Stanley Reames, a US Navy sailor who was enrolled in a neighboring V-12 Program, while she was a university student. When Leigh was eighteen, she married Reames on October 6, 1945; however, their marriage was short-lived, and they divorced less than three years later.

Cause of Death for Janet Leigh

Westwood’s crypt of Leigh

Leigh died on October 3, 2004, at the age of 77, at her Beverly Hills home, after a long struggle with vasculitis. Her death came as a shock to many, as she had kept her sickness hidden from the public eye. Kelly and Jamie, her daughters, and Robert Brandt, her husband of 42 years, survive her. Leigh was cremated and buried in the Westwood Village Memorial Park Cemetery in Los Angeles’ Westwood Village district.

When she died at her Beverly Hills home, her new husband, Robert Brandt, and her children, actresses Kelly Curtis and Jamie Lee Curtis were by her side. Leigh has been suffering from vasculitis, an inflammation of the blood vessels, for the past year.

Janet Leigh’s net worth

$20 Million

Janet Leigh had a net worth of $20 million as an actress, singer, dancer, and author in the United States. Janet Leigh was born in July 1927 in Merced, California, and died in October 2004. Her most famous role as Marion Crane in the 1960 picture Psycho. Other films in which Leigh appeared include The Romance of Rosy Ridge, If Winter Comes, Little Women, The Red Danube, Holiday Affair, Angels in the Outfield, Two Tickets to Broadway, Confidentially Connie, Houdini, Prince Valiant, My Sister Eileen, Safari, Jet Pilot, Who Was That Lady?, Pepe, The Manchurian Candidate, Bye Bye Birdie, Wives and Lovers, The Spy in the Green Hat,

In 1961, Leigh was nominated for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Psycho, for which she received a Golden Globe. At 1777 Vine Street in Hollywood, she was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 1960. Kelly and Jamie Lee Curtis are her children from her four marriages, one of which was to Tony Curtis. She has appeared in a number of TV shows and written four novels. Janet Leigh died of vasculitis on October 3, 2004, at the age of 77.