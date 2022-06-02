jan Hooks Cause of Death, Was Battling Cancer Before Her Death Aged 57, Devastated Friends Reveal

Jan Hooks was an actor and comedian who lived in the United States. From 1980 through 2013, she worked in the entertainment business. Jan has appeared in a number of films, although she is best recognized for her roles on television. Jan made numerous appearances in various series throughout her early days as a TV performer. Her voyage on ‘Saturday Night Live’ and her excellent performance in the series ‘Designing Women’ are still recognized. Jan was nominated for an ‘Emmy Award’ for her role in the series 3rd Rock from the Sun.’ ‘That Was the Week That Was,’ ‘The Joe Piscopo Special,’ and ‘Prime Times’ were some of her notable television appearances. Jan is also a voice actress, having played ‘Lil’ in the 1995 film ‘Frosty Returns’ and ‘Anglelyne’ in ‘Futurama.’ ‘Batman Returns,’ ‘Funland,’ ‘Coneheads,’ and ‘Jiminy Glick in Lalawood’ are just a few of her famous big-screen appearances. Jan died in 2014, after a long battle with throat cancer. She had never married, but she was dating Kevin Nealon, a co-star on “Saturday Night Live.”

Early life

Hooks went to Canby Lane Elementary School and Towers High School in Decatur, Georgia, where she was born and reared. When her father, a Sears employee, was relocated in 1974,

she moved to Fort Myers, Florida, in her junior year. She graduated in 1975 from Cypress Lake High School, where she made her acting debut in a play. She majored in theatre at Edison State College but dropped out to focus solely on performing.

Career

Hooks started her career as a member of The Groundlings, a comedy team located in Los Angeles, and The Wits End Players, an Atlanta nightclub act.

She starred in Ted Turner’s WTBS, which later became TBS, in Tush from 1980 to 1981.

She rose to prominence in the early 1980s as a guest star on HBO’s Not Necessarily the News, and in the mid-1980s, she appeared on Comedy Break with Mack & Jamie.

She starred in the Goldie Hawn picture Wildcats and made her film debut as a know-it-all tour guide at the Alamo in Pee-Big wee’s Adventure.



Hooks spoke with producer Lorne Michaels in 1985 about a role on Saturday Night Live, but Joan Cusack was chosen instead. Michaels offered Hooks a second opportunity after the show’s 1985–1986 season was labeled a rating catastrophe and the show was slated for cancellation. Despite describing her 6-minute audition as “rough,” she was offered a contract along with Dana Carvey, Phil Hartman, Victoria Jackson, and Kevin Nealon, who were all new recruits at the time. They were instrumental in bringing the show back into the national spotlight and boosting its ratings. Candy Sweeney from “The Sweeney Sisters” was among Hooks’ characters. Nancy Reagan, Hillary Clinton, Kitty Dukakis, Betty Ford, and Elizabeth Dole were just a few of the notable political wives of the time. Bette Davis, Sinéad O’Connor, Tammy Faye Bakker, Ivana Trump, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Diane Sawyer were among the many celebrities she impersonated.

Death

Hooks’ doctor had recommended she stop drinking because of liver impairment, but she refused. In February 2009, she was diagnosed with leukemia, which she was treated for and put into remission in May of that year. She found a lump on her throat in April of 2014. At Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, she was given a biopsy and treated, but the tumor was resistant to treatment and continued to grow. The only other choice, according to doctors, was a thorough laryngectomy, which Hooks refused. To cope with her pain, she planned hospice care and relied on prescription medicines, liquor, and cigarettes. In an email, she wrote: “…I’m becoming more reliant on alcohol and cigarettes. What a twist of fate! Those that make you feel good mentally and spiritually are also things that make you feel bad physically. It’s a complete sham.” Her ability to communicate, eat, and breathe began to deteriorate.



Hooks fainted while heading back from the bathroom on the evening of October 9, shortly after watching Late Show with David Letterman with her brother Tom at her Woodstock, New York home. Tom attempted to lift her into a wheelchair they had prepared for her, but she was completely unresponsive (to the point where Tom joked she was “dead weight”), so he brought her a pillow and blanket and let her rest there; after a short wait, at 1 AM, Tom checked in on Jan and discovered her unresponsiveness had deteriorated to the point where she was not even breathing through her ventilator. Tom immediately summoned hospice care professionals, who, after failing to resuscitate her, certified her dead just after 2 a.m., at the age of 57, from throat cancer. Her body was laid to rest in Cedartown, Georgia’s Northview Cemetery.

Jan Hooks Net Worth:

Jan Hooks has a net worth of $1.5 million dollars as a stand-up comedian and actress in the United States. Jan Hooks was born in the Decatur, Georgia, area on April 23, 1957. She was most famous for her appearances on NBC’s Saturday Night Live (SNL), where she was a regular from 1986 to 1991 and continued to make cameo appearances until 1994.



Following that, she had a recurring role in Designing Women’s final two seasons, as well as a variety of film and television roles. She started her career as a member of The Groundlings, a comedy team located in Los Angeles, and The Wits End Players, an Atlanta nightclub act. Hooks made his television debut in Tush on Ted Turner’s WTCG, which later became TBS, from 1978 to 1979. In the mid-’80s, Hooks made guest appearances on Mack and Jamie’s Comedy Break as a comedienne. Linda Bloodworth-Thomason invited Hooks to replace Jean Smart on the CBS comedy Designing Women in 1991, and he left SNL in 1991. Hooks was nominated for an Emmy Award for her portrayal of the trashy Vicki Dubcek on 3rd Rock from the Sun. She appeared as a guest star in two FOX animated series.