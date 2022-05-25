Jamie Bartlett Cause of Death Explained, Early Life, Career and More!

Fans of Rhythm City are mourning the death of South African actor Jamie Bartlett. This is an obituary for Jamie Bartlett, an actor who passed away recently. Since news of Jamie Bartlett’s death broke on the internet, his fans and audience have been mourning his death and eager to learn what happened to him. This article will go over Jamie Bartlett’s age, persona, career accomplishments, and memorable work in the industry. Who he was and why he was famous goes without saying. You will, however, be able to read some of his personal details. You should read the entire column to get a better understanding of what’s going on. Please continue to swipe down the page.

Jamie Bartlett, Who Was He?

Jamie Bartlett was best known for his television roles as Mike O’Reilly (a villain in SABC3’s Isidingo) and David Genaro (a negative role in Rhythm City on ETV). He served as a judge on South Africa’s Got Talent, which premieres on ETV, as well as acting in negative roles and playing the series’ main villain. The award-winning actor, however, is no longer with us.

He has left after saying his final goodbyes to his loved ones. What was Jamie Bartlett’s age when he died? The answer to this question can be found below.

Read More: Derek Fowlds Cause of Death: Yes Minister and Heartbeat actor dies aged 82

Bartlett, Jamie Career, Profession, and Early Life

Jamie Bartlett was born on July 9, 1966, in Maidenhead, England. He was 55 years old at the time. He was a British-born South African actor. He was also known for his stage work, including his role in Rhythm City as the evil puppet master David Genaro. Jamie was a well-known and multi-faceted South African actor before starring in Rhythm City.

He first appeared in the role of David Genaro in 2007. In 1997, he starred in the MNET TV action film The Sexy Girls. He also appeared as a guest star in Jozi-H, a hospital drama set in Johannesburg, a South African-Canadian television series.

He was a judge on SA’s Got Talent alongside Shadow Twala and DJ Fresh. In the film directed by Academy Award-winning director Tom Hooper, Jamie played Dirk Hendricks, a local police officer, opposite Hilary Swank.

He starred in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, a film based on Nelson Mandela’s book of the same name, which was released in 1994. Sergeant James Gregory played a supporting role in the film for Bartlett.

Read More: Charlie Murphy Cause of Death, Comedian and ‘Chappelle’s Show’ Star, Dead at 57

The Death of Jamie Bartlett

The Rhythm City star passed away at the age of 55. For his age, he died far too soon. According to the source, he was born in Maidenhead, England, in 1966. Jamie Bartlett had mixed ancestry because his mother was South African and his father was British. The actor was informed of his death by a member of his family.

His family, on the other hand, has not revealed the cause of his death. The cause of Jamie Bartlett’s death is still unknown. Please continue to the next section for more information.

Read More: Jack Burns Cause of Death, ‘The Muppet Movie and ‘Muppet Show’ Writer, Dies at 86!

Jamie Bartlett Died in What Manner?

Jamie Bartlett received his higher education at St. Stithians Boys College in Johannesburg. He also attended Cape Town’s Brynston High School and Rondebosch High School.

At the University of Cape Town, Jamie Bartlett studied acting and speech. Jamie graduated from London’s Chrysalis Theatre Acting School with a master’s degree in acting.

Read More: John Aylward’s Cause of Death After a Long Illness?

Jamie Bartlett’s Salary

Jamie Bartlett was born on July 9, 1966, in Maidenhead, England. He was 55 years old at the time. His net worth is estimated to be $15 million. He is approximately 6’0 inches tall. His ancestors are unknown to him.

Jamie Bartlett Biography Name James Bartlett Age 55 Years Old DoB 9 July 1966 Died on 23 May 2022 Birthplace Maidenhead, England Profession Actor Spouse Camilla Waldman (divorced)

Read More: Bernard Wright Cause of Death, Funk and Jazz Singer and Godson of Roberta Flack, Dead at 58!

Jamie Bartlett Plays the Lead. Genaro, David

Now that we know if Jamie Bartlett and David Genaro’s obituaries have been released, as well as Jamie Bartlett’s cause of death, we can learn more about the actor who played David Genaro. In the film Rhythm City, Jamie Bartlett played David Genaro, a cruel puppet master. In 2007, he assumed the role of David Genaro. When he left his role, he expressed his uncertainty about what to do next in an interview.

“I needed to sit down and examine myself in the mirror. Should I spend more time in Cape Town with Mom?” Do I have more opportunities to teach and travel between here, London, and Cape Town? Do I want to expand my acting career and see how many British films I can do, or do I want to stay in Cape Town? He stated, “I’m not done with acting – not by a long shot.”