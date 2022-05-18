James Coburn Cause of Death: Hollywood tough guy, dies at 74!

Mr. Coburn was listening to music at his California home with his wife, according to his manager, Hillard Elkins. Mr. Coburn made his film debut in 1959 with Ride Lonesome and earned popular attention a year later with The Magnificent Seven. Despite having few lines in comparison to his co-stars, cinema historian Mr. Leonard Maltin stated that Mr. Coburn’s mere presence on screen captured the public’s attention. In 1998, the actor earned an Academy Award for his portrayal of a dissolute father in Affliction.

He played villains and sidekicks until the late 1960s when he capitalized on the James Bond craze with the comedic espionage spoofs Our Man Flint and In Like Flint.

Following that came The President’s Analyst, which he also produced, The Great Escape, a WWII epic, and Golden Girl.

With the development of arthritis that left one hand disabled in the 1980s, Mr. Coburn all but vanished from the screen.

He claimed to have “healed himself” with sulfur-based tablets. His knuckles were still gnarled, but he said the agony was gone in a 1999 interview.

Early life

James Harrison Coburn III (October 6, 1902 – December 24, 1975) and Mylet S. Coburn (Johnson; November 15, 1900 – February 20, 1984) were married on August 31, 1928, in Laurel, Nebraska.

His father was of Scots-Irish descent, and his mother was a Swedish immigrant. The Great Depression ruined the garage business of the older Coburn. Coburn grew up in Compton, California, and attended Compton Junior College there.

Coburn joined the US Army in 1950, where he worked as a truck driver and on occasion as a disc jockey on an Army radio station in Texas. In Mainz, Germany, Coburn also narrated Army training films. Coburn studied acting at Los Angeles City College alongside Jeff Corey and Stella Adler and later made his stage debut in Herman Melville’s Billy Budd at the La Jolla Playhouse.

Personal life

Coburn had two marriages. Beverly Kelly was his first wife, and they had two children together. After twenty years of marriage, the pair divorced in 1979. He later married actress Paula Murad Coburn in Versailles, France, on October 22, 1993, and they were married until Coburn’s death in 2002. The James and Paula Coburn (charitable) Foundation was established by the couple.

Coburn studied martial arts and was friends with fellow actor Bruce Lee. Coburn was one of the pallbearers at Lee’s funeral on July 25, 1973, when he died suddenly.

Cause of Death

heart failure

At the age of 74, Coburn died of a heart attack at his Beverly Hills residence on November 18, 2002. Paula, his wife, claimed he died in her arms. Paula Coburn died of cancer on July 30, 2004, at the age of 48, less than two years later.

James Coburn’s Net Worth

James Coburn is one of the wealthiest actors in Hollywood.

$10 Million

James Coburn was an American actor with a net worth of $10 million. James Coburn was born in August 1928 in Laurel, Nebraska, and died in November 2002. Beginning in 1957, Coburn had over 170 acting credits to his name. Ride Longsome, Face of a Fugitive, The Magnificent Seven, The Great Escape, Charade, Major Dundee, In Like Flint, The President’s Analyst, Duffy, Candy, A Reason to Live, a Reason to Die, The Muppet Movie, Young Guns II, Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit, Maverick, The Nutty Professor, Affliction, Snow Dogs, and American Gun are among his films.

Walt Disney’s Wonderful World of Color, Alfred Hitchcock Presents, Bonanza, The Untouchables, Perry Mason, The Twilight Zone, Murder, She Wrote, and Arliss all featured Coburn in episodes. In 1994, Coburn was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame at 7051 Hollywood Boulevard. He earned an Academy Award for Affliction in 1999 for Best Actor in a Supporting Role. James Coburn died of a heart attack on November 18, 2002, at the age of 74.