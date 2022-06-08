Jamal Edwards Cause of Death from Cardiac Arrhythmia Caused by Recreational Drugs, Mom Brenda Edwards Says

When British music pioneer Jamal Edwards died abruptly at the age of 31, his cause of death was revealed four months later.

His mother, Brenda Edwards, issued a lengthy statement on Twitter on Tuesday revealing that her son had a heart arrhythmia induced by recreational drugs.

This letter was written “to everyone who loved, adored, and respected my son,” she said. It has taken me some time to come to terms with the news, but I know that no mother or loved one should have to go through what Tanisha and I have been going through since Jamal’s passing..”

This tragedy is proof that this may happen to anyone since recreational drugs are so “very unpredictable,” says Brenda, a Loose Women host in the United Kingdom.

Childhood

In his early years, Edwards lived with his mother Brenda Edwards, stepfather Patrick Edwards, and younger sister Tanisha in Acton, West London, before relocating back to Luton, England.



Family ties to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines run deep in the Edwards household. His mother, who placed fourth in the second season of The X Factor in 2005, took him to stage school when he was a kid. She encouraged him to pursue a career in acting and theatre, but he was more interested in making a name for himself as a musician. He graduated from Acton High School, where he excelled academically and musically. However, he was unable to get the marks he required to go into college, so he had to spend an additional year in school. To earn a BTEC qualification in Media Moving Image, he went to Ealing Green College, which is part of West London College. At the beginning of the year, he started rapping and making videos with his pals, which he would then upload to YouTube and share with others. SBTV was born as a result of these videos, which he started making and selling. For four years, Edwards supported himself financially while running SBTV by working at the retailer Topman.

Read More: Ralyx Grace Price Cause of Death? Bremen High School Ga Cheerleader Dead in Accident.!

Career

An online media platform for discovering new artists was founded by Edwards.

From Ed Sheeran to Emeli Sandé, it has helped start the careers of a number of artists since its inception in 2006. SBTV’s YouTube channel currently has over one million followers as of 2019.

After receiving a video camera as a gift at the age of 15, Edwards began filming and uploading videos of his friends’ performances to his YouTube page.

SBTV was then developed for his videos, using “SmokeyBarz” as the initials of his rapper moniker. During his time working with Topman, he also continued to produce videos. Hundreds of thousands of people saw his videos. In order to focus on SBTV, he was able to depart Topman. At first, he just posted grime dance music on his YouTube page, but he soon expanded his horizons and began posting other kinds of music as well.



Prior to their rise to fame, various performers were recorded by Edward, including the first acoustic video of Jessie J (apart from videos on her personal YouTube channel). Some other artists he worked with include the likes of Stormzy and Ed Sheeran as well as Dave, Emeli Sandé, and Rita Ora. He also shot Yungen and Mic Righteous as well as Bugzy Malone, Nines, Tori Kelly, Mist, English Frank and Cadet.

A Google Chrome ad featured SBTV in 2011. SBTV’s website crashed as a result of the ad’s popularity, and it was the second-most-viewed UK YouTube video of 2013. As a result, Dr. Dre, the rapper, invited Edwards to accompany him on a trip to Asia to film him.

Read More: Trouble Rapper Cause Of Death: How Did Trouble Die?

Death

On 20 February 2022, at the age of 31, Edwards died of a heart arrhythmia triggered by recreational drugs at his mother’s home in Acton, London. Friends had earlier said that the cause of death had been a heart attack. ‘ He had just finished a night of DJing in north London the day before. After his death was confirmed, a slew of well-known people made statements in response.

Lady Leshurr, a former SBTV co-worker of Edwards’, said the news was devastating “That Edwards “gave [her] opportunity after opportunity to exhibit [her] ability from Brum into London. It was tragic. His name and reputation must be preserved.” His achievements in music and as an ambassador for a new generation (including his work for The Prince’s Trust) were an inspiration to many many,” stated Prince Charles, founder of The Prince’s Trust.

Read More: Darrell Ward Cause of Death,’ice Road Truckers’ Star Darrell Ward Dies in Plane Crash!

The Net Worth of Jamal Edwards

Amount: Ten Million Dollars

It is estimated that Jamal Edwards has a personal wealth of $10 million dollars. In the second season of The X Factor, Brenda Edwards, a British singer and stage performer, placed fourth with her son Jamal. In addition to being the founder of SB.TV, he is also the owner of Sony’s subsidiary record label Just Jam.

Brenda and Jamal appeared in a Google Chrome commercial. When Jamal was 16 years old, he founded SB.TV by filming local MCs free styling using a video camera he received as a Christmas gift. SB.TV is an internet broadcaster that has racked up millions of hits for musicians like Ed Sheeran, Jessie J, The Wanted, and Nicki Minaj, amongst others. Jamal’s YouTube channel now has 180,000 subscribers and over 100 million views. Since its inception in August 2010, SB.TV Global has been valued at over $10 million. “Simon Cowell’s successor” has been dubbed for Jamal.