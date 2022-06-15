Actor Jack Riley, best known for his role as Elliot Carlin on The Bob Newhart Show in the 1970s, died on Friday at the age of 73. He had reached the age of eighty-one years.

Riley, who also voiced Stu Pickles on The Rugrats cartoon and performed in several Mel Brooks comedies, died of pneumonia in a Los Angeles hospital after a protracted illness, Paul Doherty at Cunningham Escott Slevin & Doherty informed The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from his roles in four films directed by Brooks, Riley also starred in two others produced by him, including Silent Movie, High Anxiety, History of the World: Part I, and Spaceballs (1983).

When I Was a Kid

Agnes C. Riley (née Corrigan) and John Albert Riley Were Riley’s Parents. Before Joining the Military, He Attended High School at Saint Ignatius and Attended John Carroll University.



After Being Released from The Military, Riley Became a Popular Radio Personality in Cleveland, Ohio, Along with His Radio Partner and “straight Man” Jeff Baxter; the Baxter & Riley Show on Were (1300 Am) Featured Not only Music but Comedy Sketches and A Slew of Offbeat Characters that Riley and Baxter Voiced. Riley Left the Radio Show in The 1960s and Relocated to Los Angeles, Where His Buddy Tim Conway Helped Him Get a Job Writing Comedy Skits, Which Eventually Led to Acting Chances.

Career

Riley First Rose to Prominence as Wally Frick on The Short-Lived NBC Sitcom Occasional Wife in The 1960s, but He Is Most Known for His Role as Elliot Carlin on The Bob Newhart Show, in Which He Played a Neurotic, Bitter, and Selfish Patient.

For His First Major Role in A Major Motion Picture, He Played Gomez Addams in The Addams Family Fun House in 1973. in 1979, He Played Warren the Werewolf of Budapest in Abc’s Holiday Telefilm the Halloween that Almost Wasn’t (also the Night Dracula Saved the World). Finally, Riley Appeared on HBO’s the Wild Wacky Wonderful World of Winter in 1980. the Tim Conway Show, a Sketch Comedy Variety Show that Aired on CBS from March 1980 to The End of The Summer of 1981, Included Him as A Regular Cast Member.

He Appeared in Every Sketch Comedy Segment. His Character as Elliot Carlin from The Bob Newhart Show Was Revived in 1985 when He Appeared in St. Elsewhere.

He Has Also Appeared on A Number of Other Shows, Including Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In (in Which He Played a Spoof of Lyndon Johnson), M*a*s*h, Barney Miller, Hogan’s Heroes, the Mary Tyler Moore Show, One Day at A Time, Gomer Pyle, Diff’rent Strokes, and Night Court. He Was Also a Favorite of Mel Brooks, Starring in Numerous of His Films, Including High Anxiety (1977), History of The World: Part I (1981), To Be or Not to Be (1983), and (cameo Only) Spaceballs (1984). (1987).

Advertisements for Country Crock Margarine Are Among the Most Prominent Examples, but Riley Also Voiced the Character “pc Modem, the Computer Guru” in Comp Usa Commercials that Ran in The 1990s. Stu Pickles (the Father of Tommy, the Protagonist of Rugrats) Was Riley’s Most Famous Role in The Show. All Grown Up!, the All Grown Up! Spin-Off and The Film Trilogy Were All Part of The Franchise.

Personal Life

They Have Two Children Together: Riley Married Ginger Lawrence in 1970 and They Had Two Children Together.

Death

Riley, 80, Died of Pneumonia on August 19th, 2016 in Los Angeles.

Net Worth of Jack Riley

Comedy Actor Jack Riley, Who Was up In Cleveland and Moved to The City to Attend John Carroll University, Gave up His Dream of Being a Baseball Player to Pursue Acting Instead.

After He Was Drafted Into the Army in 1958, He Performed Comedy Acts on Military Bases Around the World. After Being Discharged from The Military, He Returned to Radio and Became One of Cleveland’s Most Popular Characters Before Pursuing a Career in Cinema and Television.