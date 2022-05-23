Jack Burns Cause of Death, ‘The Muppet Movie’ and ‘Muppet Show’ Writer, Dies at 86!

Jack Burns, one of the original Muppet Show writers and George Carlin’s comedic collaborator, has died. The 86-year-old writer, actor, and comedian passed away.

According to manager Peter Santana, the comedian has been living in elder care for the past two years and celebrated his 31st year of sobriety in December. Burns died at Toluca Lake on Monday from respiratory failure.

“A cornerstone of the Carlin heritage has passed on to the great comedy club in the sky. Jack was one of the most astute motherfuckers I’d ever met. He had a profound influence on my father’s thoughts. Kelly Carlin, Carlin’s daughter, tweeted Tuesday, “RIP Jack Burns.”

Burns began his career as one half of a comic team with George Carlin, performing at The Playboy Club in Los Angeles and on The Tonight Show With Jack Paar. Carlin would go on to become the first host of Saturday Night Live and record 14 comedy specials for HBO. At Chicago’s Second City comedy troupe, he met his next comedic partner, Avery Schreiber, and the two went on to perform on Perry Como’s Kraft Music Hall, The Merv Griffin Show, The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, and The Ed Sullivan Show, among other variety shows.



Burns had more screen time when Andy Griffith hired him to stand in for Don Knotts on The Andy Griffith Show as Deputy Sheriff Warren Ferguson, a new character. His deputy, though, was a disliked character who only lasted 11 episodes. After his time on Andy Griffith, Burns landed jobs on The Partridge Family, Happy Days, and Getting Together. He also played Ralph in the landmark primetime animated series. Wait ‘Til Your Father Gets Home, is a popular animated show for adults that predated today’s popular animated shows for adults.

Burns’ most well-known achievement was serving as the lead writer and producer of the first season of The Muppet Show, in which he also featured alongside Schreiber in one episode. Burns worked on the program for three years and contributed to 28 episodes before returning to the series in 1979 to create The Muppet Movie alongside Jerry Juhl, Muppet Video: Country Music With the Muppets, and Fozzie’s Muppet Scrapbook.

Biography

Burns began his comedic career in 1959 when he teamed up with George Carlin at Fort Worth, Texas-based radio station KXOL.

Burns and Carlin traveled to California in February 1960 after successful performances at a Fort Worth beat coffeehouse, The Cellar, and worked together for two more years. Burns and Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight, a 1963 record incorporating part of their material, was released.

A later collaboration with Avery Schreiber, whom he met when they were both members of The Second City, a Chicago-based live comedy and improv troupe, lasted longer. Burns and Schreiber were famous for a series of routines in which Burns played a chatty taxicab passenger and Schreiber played the driver. The two starred on the ABC variety show The Burns and Schreiber Comedy Hour in the summer of 1973.

Jack Burns, R.I.P. (1933-2020)

In the late 1950s, while both working for radio station KXOL in Fort Worth, Texas, Burns and Carlin decided to hook up and start doing stand-up comedy. They moved their act to California in 1960. They became favorites at The Playboy Club the following year, performing there for 15 weeks in 1961 and 1962, followed by a record, Burns, and Carlin at the Playboy Club Tonight, in 1963.

