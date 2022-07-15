Ivana Trump Cause of Death: The First Wife of Donald Trump Dies at The Age of 73!

In addition to being the mother of Donald Trump’s three eldest children, Ivana Trump was instrumental in the construction of several of her husband’s most iconic structures, including the Trump Tower, which Donald Trump declared was Ivana’s death. Ivana Trump passed away on Thursday at the age of 73.

Ivana Trump has died at her New York City home, Trump said in a Truth Social post. “I am extremely heartbroken to notify all of those that loved her, of which there are many, that Ivana Trump has gone away,” Trump wrote. They wed in 1977 and divorced in 1992, respectively. Their family consisted of three children: Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, all of whom were born to them.

“Ivana Trump had overcome adversity. She came to our nation after fleeing communism. Grit and resilience, compassion, and tenacity were instilled in her children by her example “In a statement, the Trump family stated. In former Czechoslovakia, where she grew up, she was subjected to a Communist dictatorship.

A police spokeswoman confirmed that she was found dead on the steps of her apartment, but neither the Trump family nor the former president of the United States disclosed the cause of death.

Cause of Death

Trump died on July 14, 2022, after being found unconscious and unresponsive at the foot of a staircase in her Manhattan, New York City, residence.

On the Truth Social app, her ex-husband, Donald Trump, confirmed her death, writing: “I’m heartbroken to tell everyone who cared about Ivana Trump that she has passed away in her New York City residence. A few adjectives to describe this remarkable woman is wonderful, gorgeous, and incredible. Her three children, Donald Jr., Ivanka, and Eric, were her pride and delight.

She was ecstatic about them, and we were all proud of her, for that matter. Ivana, may you rest in peace.”

The former mayors of New York City, Paris Dennard, and Kayleigh McEnany, as well as actors Alana Stewart and Byron Donalds, as well as political analysts Sebastian Gorka and Ronna McDaniel and RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel, as well as photographer Harry Benson, all offered their condolences via social media.

Early Life

February 20, 1949, in Gottwaldov, Czechoslovakia (now Zlin, Czech Republic) was Ivana Marie Zelnková’s birthday. Her father Milo Zelnek encouraged her to seek an education and cultivated her innate skill for skiing. She studied German and English at Charles University in Prague, where she also competed on the ski team. She experienced both the beginning of the Prague Spring and the Soviet Union’s military incursion into Czechoslovakia while enrolled at Charles University. She got a Master’s degree in physical education in the early 1970s.

Alfred Winklmayr, an Austrian ski instructor, married Ivana in 1971. So that she could leave Communist Czechoslovakia without defecting and lessen the impact her departure would have on her family back home, she gained Austrian citizenship through him. In 1973, after divorcing Winklmayr, she relocated to Canada. Her first paid job was in Montréal, Canada, where she worked as a professional ski racing coach.

Career

When Ivana Trump Divorced Donald Trump in 1990, She Founded Two of Her Own Businesses, Ivana, Inc. and Ivana Haute Couture. These Mostly Included Lines of Apparel, Jewellery, and Beauty Goods that Were Offered on Television Shopping Channels. Her Involvement in Many Unsuccessful Real Estate Ventures in 2005 Included the Never-Built Ivana Las Vegas Condominium High Rise. when She Acquired a Third of Croatia’s Second-Biggest Daily Newspaper in 1998, She Made a Fortune.

Ivana’s Literary Career Has Been Limited. Her Self-Help Book, “the Best Is Yet To Come: Coping with Divorce and Enjoying Life Again,” Was Published in 1995 and Encouraged Divorcees to “take His Pocketbook to The Cleaners.

” with The Publishing of Her Memoir “raising Trump” (2017), She Narrates Her Life and The Parenting of Her Three Children. Ask Ivana” (globe 1995-2010) and Her Own Lifestyle Magazine.

“Ivana’s Living in Style” (started February 1999) Are Two of Her Other Literary Endeavours. in Addition, She Appeared in A Few Commercials. Her Lifetime Network Biography Special, “intimate Portrait: Ivana Trump” (2001), and Her Oxygen Channel Reality Television Special, “Ivana Young Man” (2006), Were Both Produced and Hosted by Her.

Ivana Trump’s Net Worth

$100 Million

Ivana Trump, a Former Olympian, Socialite, and Model, Was Worth an Estimated $100 Million at The Time of Her Untimely Passing. Ivana Trump Is Most Well-Known for Her Marriage to Donald Trump, Who Was Her Husband for A Short Time.

Name Ivana Trump Net Worth (2022) $105 Million Profession American businesswoman Monthly Income And Salary $2 Million + Yearly Income And Salary $8 Million + Last Updated 2022

from 1977 Through 1992, They Were Together as A Married Couple. Donald Trump, Jr., Ivanka Trump, and Eric Trump Were All Born to Them.

She died on July 14, 2022, at The Age of 73. Ivana Trump

