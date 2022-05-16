Hope Lange Cause of Death, Versatile Actress and Emmy Winner, Dies at 70!

Hope Lange, a prominent 1960s TV actress who won two Emmy awards in a row for her role in The Ghost and Mrs. Muir and was nominated for an Oscar for the 1957 film Peyton Place, has died at the age of 70.

Lange died of an intestinal illness on Friday night at St John’s Health Centre in Santa Monica, California, after a career in film, stage, and television that lasted more than five decades and featured films with Marilyn Monroe, and Marlon Brando, and Elvis Presley. Actor Christopher Murray, her son, says she took ill suddenly two weeks before she died.

Mr. Murray said, “She had a fantastic, wonderful life right up until the end.”

Lange made her film debut in 1956’s Bus Stop, co-starring Don Murray and Marilyn Monroe.

Lange received her only Oscar nomination for her supporting part in Peyton Place, a controversial 1957 film in which she played an incest victim who killed her rapist father.

Lange co-starred with Elvis Presley in Wild in the Country (1961), Marlon Brando in Young Lions (1958), and Joan Crawford in The Best of Everything (1959), Lange’s favorite film of her career.

Lange made her television debut in 1968, as Carolyn Muir in the popular series The Ghost and Mrs. Muir. In 1969 and 1970, she received two Emmy Awards for that role. Lange, who preferred comedic parts, went on to play Jenny Preston, Dick Van Dyke’s wife, in The New Dick Van Dyke Show from 1971 until 1974.

Early Life

Lange was born in Redding, Connecticut, into a theatrical family. Her father, John George Lange, was a cellist who worked with Florenz Ziegfeld and Henry Cohen as a music arranger and conductor; her mother, Minette (née Buddecke), was an actress. Minella and Joy were their other daughters, while David was their son. When Hope was a small toddler, the family moved to Greenwich Village because John worked in New York City.

In the play Life, Laughter, and Tears, which premiered at the Booth Theatre in March 1942, Lange sang with other youngsters.

She had a speaking role in the award-winning Broadway play The Patriots, which premiered in January 1943, when she was nine years old.

Although John Lange died in September 1942, his family remained in New York. Minette owned and operated Minettes of Washington Square, a restaurant on Macdougal Street near Washington Square Park, from 1944 to 1956. (Some accounts mistake it with Minetta Tavern, a 1937 Italian restaurant on Macdougal Street.) Minella worked at the cash counter, while Joy and Hope served tables.

Personal Life

Lange’s birth year is frequently misidentified as 1931, but it is really 1933. The Reader’s Digest Almanac and Yearbook could be the cause of this inaccuracy. From the 1980 edition to the 2009 issue, it has featured the year 1931. The year of birth is given as 1933 in the 1976 and previous editions. Other sources, such as Chase’s Annual Events and her Social Security Death Index record, invariably show 1933. The year 1933 also corresponds to the ages stated in newspaper accounts of Lange’s youth.

The New York Times reported Carnegie Hall’s annual “Young People’s Concert” honors. Lange was honored twice, once in April 1945 and again in April 1946, when her age was recorded as 12. Lange’s age of 12 in April 1946 corresponded to a November 1933 birthdate, not 1931. In February 1951, a brief feature story about Hope Lange’s culinary abilities was also published. Hope Lange, a 17-year-old from Greenwich Village, New York, is profiled in the first paragraph. Her late father worked as the “director of music for Florenz Ziegfield [sic]” and her mother ran a catering company. Hope could make “terrific” sandwiches in addition to modeling, acting, and dancing. Her recipes for “Sardine Strips” and “Cheese Ribbon” sandwiches are included in the article. Lange, who was born in 1933, would have been 17 in February 1951.

Hope Lange Cause of Death

She lived in Los Angeles and was 70 years old. According to Ms. Lange’s husband, Charles Hollerith Jr, the cause was an intestine illness brought on by an episode of diverticulitis. Death Lange died of an ischemic colitis infection on December 19, 2003, at the age of 70, at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica, California. Her remains were cremated.

Spouse: Charles Hollerith, Jr.

Children: Christopher, Patricia Murray

Date of birth: November 1933

