Harrison Wagner Cause of Death: He Ultimately Lost His Battle with Addiction Relatives Speak Out!

A memorial fund has been established in memory of Harrison Wagner by his parents, Jack and Kristina Wagner. Harrison Wagner died at the age of 27. The cause of Harrison Wagner’s death was revealed along with the establishment of a scholarship fund in his honour by the cast of General Hospital.

‘The Harrison Wagner Scholarship Fund was established by Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner in memory of their son Harrison Wagner. Exuberant Harrison was a joy to be around because of his infectious smile. People who loved him dearly have been left behind, including numerous males and family members.

Our hearts go out to the family of Harrison, a young man who succumbed to his addiction. We hope that his legacy will live on via this scholarship and aid other young men in their struggle with addiction who would otherwise be unable to afford it.”

That’s not all: All donations will go toward helping young men pay their rent or a portion of it at the New Life House, a rehabilitation community for those who otherwise couldn’t afford it.

Harrison’s death was verified by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner on Monday, June 7. Harrison died in a parking lot, according to the report.

Sophie Bui, Harrison’s on-again, off-again girlfriend, paid homage to him on Instagram on Thursday. To my sweetheart, this is a love letter. I’m in such a bad mood. You phoned to apologize for canceling our plans on Friday. We’d been in love for seven years, in and out. Regardless of the outcome. As long as I’m here, Sophia wrote. “I’m sorry for missing your late-night calls over the previous three days. I miss the comfort of snuggling up in polar bear’s arms. Sending you funny animal movies is something I used to do regularly. Singing your beautiful songs made her weep, she said in a heartfelt message.

She said, “I was never alone in this world with you.” In the end, “you were the elixir of life that I needed.” You were the one I was looking for. Hopefully, I was able to provide some solace. I shall always be my baby, all’s no matter what happens. As long as I live, I’ll always choose to adore you.

Peter, Harrison’s older brother, also paid tribute to him on Instagram with a message and a collection of old images.

Early Life

Wagner Was Born in Washington, Missouri, the Son of A Car Salesman and A Housewife, Peter John Wagner and Scotty Wagner, Who Died in 1990 and 1997 respectively. There’s a Dennis in The Family. to Prepare Him for College Football and Basketball, He Attended the Local Catholic Schools, St. Francis Borgia Regional High School, and St. Gertrude’s Parochial School.

After a year at The University of Missouri, He Transferred to Junior College, Where He Tried out For the Golf Team and The Acting Department Before Transferring to The University of Arizona. He Was Given a Full Scholarship to The Theatre Department.

Harrison Wagner Death

On Monday, the 7th of June 2022, Harrison Wagner Passed Away. Because of The Influence of His Parents, His Death Has Garnered a Lot of Attention.

It’s Been Reported that He Was Discovered Dead in A Parking Lot in Los Angeles, California. the Cause of His Sudden Death Is Being Investigated. More Information Is Available at www.theindnews.com

Harrison Wagner’s Net Worth

At the Time of His Death, Harrison Wagner Had an Estimated Net Worth of $1.5 Million. as An Actor, He Earned a Living.

Harrison Wagner’s Acting Career

This Man Has a Career in Acting. Errol Morris Appeared in The 2000 Film Protection. One of The Main Characters in This Film Is an Ex-Convict Turned Protected Witness Who Relocates to Another City.

On the Other Side, His Father Was an American Actor and Singer. Jack Made His Cinematic Debut in 1982.

As Clint Masterson in A Brief Live Series of Douglas Marland’s Television Soap Opera a New Day in Eden. He Appeared in The Television Series Santa Barbara from 1991 to 1993, as Warren Lockridge.

Anna Trebunská, a Professional Dancer, Competed Against Jack in The 14th Season of Dancing with The Stars.

Was Harrison Wagner Involved in A Romantic Relationship?

At the Time, Harrison Was Dating the Model Sophie Bui. the Model Girlfriend of His, Sophie, Is a Native Angeleno. We can tell they’ve been seeing each other since last year based on the snapshot they shared on Instagram.

Their second anniversary was also honored this year. Their love was cut short by Harrison’s death, albeit