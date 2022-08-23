Harper Lee Cause Of Death: ‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Author, Dead At 89

Lee, who was born in Monroeville in 1926, relocated to New York City in the late 1940s to work as an airline reservation agent while still producing fiction. In 1956, Lee found representation and sold the manuscript for her first book, Go Set a Watchman. Although that book wasn’t released at the time, Lee returned to the novel’s main characters in 1960s To Kill a Mockingbird, which made Atticus Finch, Scout, and Boo Radley famous.

At the time of her passing in February 2016, American author Harper Lee had a $35 million net worth. Alabama. Her best-known work is “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which won the 1960 Pulitzer Prize and later became a Gregory Peck-starring movie. Lee’s childhood experiences with racism in her Alabama hometown were addressed in To Kill a Mockingbird. For the bulk of her life, Lee only had one book published, but it was the one that earned her the Presidential Medal of Freedom for her contributions to writing.

Young Life

April 28, 1926, saw the birth of Nell Harper Lee in Monroeville. While still in high school, Harper Lee became interested in literature. She temporarily attended Huntingdon College, which was exclusively for women, before transferring to the University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. She didn’t finish school and receive her diploma.

Career

To pursue her writing career, Harper relocated to New York City in 1949. She labored as a ticket agent for Eastern Airlines and the British Overseas Air Corp for numerous years, struggling (BOAC). Lee met up with his old friend Truman Capote, one of the era’s emerging literary luminaries, while in the city. She later moved in with the pair after becoming friends with Michael Martin Brown, a Broadway lyricist, and composer.

Death Factor

Harper Lee passed away on Friday in her hometown of Monroeville, Alabama. Her first book, “To Kill a Mockingbird,” about racial injustice in a small Alabama town, sold more than 40 million copies and rose to the status of one of the most cherished and frequently taught works of American literature. It was an 89-year-old woman.

Ms. Lee allegedly passed away at the Meadows, an assisted living facility, in her sleep, according to Hank Conner, a nephew of Ms. Lee. The 1960 publication of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” which went on to win the Pulitzer Prize for fiction the following year, catapulted Ms. Lee into literary stardom, a position she never learned to embrace.

In a radio interview in 1964, Ms. Lee said, “I never expected any form of success with ‘Mockingbird. At the same time that I sort of hoped someone would like it well enough to encourage me, I was wishing for a swift and painless death at the hands of the critics.

The novel’s 1962 film adaptation, which starred Gregory Peck as Atticus Finch, a small-town Southern lawyer who defends a black man wrongfully convicted of raping a white lady, enjoyed huge success, which further increased Ms. Lee’s celebrity and raised anticipation for her subsequent book.

A second novel, however, would not appear for more than 50 years, and Ms. Lee developed a reputation as a literary Garbo—a recluse whose visits in public to accept awards or honorary degrees were noteworthy merely because they were so seldom. She would silently utter a little thank you at such times.

After the reading public had given up hope of reading any more from Ms. Lee, her publisher, Harper, a HarperCollins imprint, released a bombshell in February 2015. It announced plans to publish a manuscript that Ms. Lee had submitted to her editors in 1957 under the title “Go Set a Watchman, ” which had been long thought to be lost and was only recently discovered.

It was discovered by Ms. Lee’s attorney Tonja B. Carter while sorting through Ms. Lee’s documents, along with an original typescript of “To Kill a Mockingbird,” the publishers claimed.