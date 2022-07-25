Guy Madison Cause of Death: Movie Star and Wild Bill on Tv Dies at The Age of 74!

One of the best Western stars of all time, Guy Madison was awarded the 1996 Golden Boot Award for Best Western Actor. He was an American actor and radio artist best known for his role as James Butler, a.k.a. Wild Bill Hickok, in The Adventures of Wild Bill Hickok (1951–1958). Madison had performed in more than 65 television episodes and films by the time he reached the 44th year of his acting career.

Aside from his job, Guy Madison has had a very interesting love life. People were quick to assume he was gay since he would only date a few women at a time. In addition to learning more about the attractive actor’s true sexual orientation, keep reading to learn more interesting facts about him.

Death

The Morongo Valley, California Ranch Home Built by Madison when He Retired Was a Huge Success. in Palm Springs, California, on February 6, 1996, He Died of Emphysema at The Desert Hospital Hospice.

Cathedral City, California’s Forest Lawn Cemetery, Serves as A Fitting Resting Place for His Remains. Actor and Stockbroker Don Burnett Delivered the Eulogy.

Early Life

Sacramento, California Is the Place of The Birth of Madison. Two Years of Junior College at Bakersfield College, Followed by A Brief Stint as A Telephone Lineman, Led Him to Join the Us Navy in 1942, During World War I. He Has Four Siblings: Wayne, Harold, and David, as well as Rosemary, His only Sister. Wayne Mallory Was a Stage Name Used by Wayne Moseley, an Actor.

Personal Life

Her First Marriage Was to Gail Russell, an Actress, in 1949. It Was in October 1954 when They Divorced. After Tying the Knot with Actress Sheila Connelly in Juarez, Mexico, Later in The Month, Madison Bridget, Erin, and Dolly Were the Names of Their Three Daughters. They Split up In November 1960 and Divorced in April of The Following Year.

During Their Relationship, He Became the Beneficiary of Gia Scala’s Part of The Screen Actors Pension Fund, Which She Left to Him Before She Passed Away. Robert Madison, His only Child, Went on To Be a Successful Actor Himself. A Republican, He Backed Eisenhower in The 1952 Presidential Election.

Guy Madison Family Background & Career

An American Film and Television Actor Best Known by His Maiden Name Guy Madison, Guy Madison Was Born Guy Madison (1922-1996). Guy Madison Was Born on January 19, 1922, in The United States of America, and Began His Acting Career (1922-1996). in The Age Bracket of Years Old, He Was a Well-Known Actor in Films and Television (1922-1996). Check out The Entire List of Well-Known Actors from Cinema and Television (1922-1996).

Guy Madison Story, Family Background, and Education

Guy Madison Personal Life, Relationships, and Dating

Guy Madison’s Net Worth upon His Death

74-year-old Guy Madison passed away from complications from a long-term lung condition on February 6th, 1996. Before he died, his fortune was estimated at $1.4 million. Movies were the major source of revenue for Guy, who made an impressive sum of money as an actor, mostly in leading parts.

Notable examples of his work include Honeymoon (1947), Drums in the Dream South (1951), The Charge at Feather River (1953), On the Threshold of Space (1956), The Beast of Hollow Mountain (1956), The Hard Man (1957, Jet Over the Atlantic 1959, The Executioner of Venice (1963, Das Vermachtnis des Inka 1965, Gentlemen of the Night (1964, and Crossbow: The Movie (1989), among many others.