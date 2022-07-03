Gregory Jein Cause of Death: Model Maker and Twice-Nominated for An Oscar Has Passed Away at The Age of 76!

Star Trek model maker Gregory Jein, who worked on eight of the franchise’s films and received Oscar nods for Close Encounters of the Third Kind and 1941, has died at the age of 81. He was 76 years old at the time. A family spokeswoman told The Hollywood Reporter that Jein died on May 22 of a heart attack at his Los Angeles home after a long history of health concerns, including a fight with diabetes. She stated that the family decided to keep his death a secret until this week.

When Star Trek: Phase II was canceled, Jein was hired to design a Klingon battle cruiser for the first live-action spinoff of NBC’s original Star Trek, according to the website Memory Alpha. Douglas Trumbull, the master of visual effects, teamed up with him on Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979), and he went on to work on such films as Star Trek V: The Final Frontier (1989), Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991), Star Trek X: Nemesis (1998), and Star Trek: Insurrection (1998). Gregory Jein Inc., the business he founded in 1979, was the vehicle through which he accomplished the bulk of his work.

Gregory Jein Cause of His Death

On social media, word of the death of a well-known model developer has spread quickly. Gregory John, a well-known actor in Hollywood, passed away lately. In the past, he had suffered from a long list of health issues. There is concern that he died of cardiac arrest, despite the fact that he had been receiving treatment for diabetes.

The cause of his death has not been revealed by his parents. They agreed to keep their conversation private. On 22 May 2022, Jein died of a cardiopulmonary arrest at his Los Angeles home after a long period of medical issues, including a battle with diabetes. The source was informed by a representative of the family. The cause of his death was kept a secret by his family.

Who Was Gregory Jein?

On 31 October 1945, Gregory Jein was born in the United States. An elementary school in the area was chosen by his parents for him. He continued his education after graduating from high school. Gregory Jein Inc. was formed to shield him from personal liability when he had to employ others to complete the film.

The Art Directors Guild has nominated him for eight awards, the most recent of which is for his work as a model maker. The drama Angels in the USA, in which he starred, garnered him nods for two Emmy Awards.

Biography

Before long, Jein was working on projects such as Wonder Woman and The UFO Incident as well as a variety of television shows, advertisements, and films. Douglas Trumbull’s office called him in 1975 and asked him to assist with Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind. It was Jein and his team who developed a detailed mothership model for the last scene of that film after Spielberg decided he wanted “a more flamboyant design” for the small landscapes that UFOs fly through in that picture.

This year’s Oscar nominations for best visual effects went to Jein, Trumbull, Roy Arbogast, Matthew Yuricich, and Richard Yuricich for their work on the visual effects for the Star Wars films. In Spielberg’s next film, 1941, Jein and his team built a twelve-foot model of the Ferris wheel that gets dislodged from its mount and slides down a pier and into the water, as well as numerous other models. Although they were nominated for Best Visual Effects at the 52nd Academy Awards, William A. Fraker and A. D. Flowers lost this time to the team that created Ridley Scott’s alien.