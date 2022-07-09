Gregory Itzin Cause of Death: Actor from 24 and Star Trek Dies at The Age of 74!

Lisa Gallant, the actor’s manager, revealed to PEOPLE that the actor died on Friday as a result of complications from emergency surgery. As Gallant put it, Itzin had suffered a “severe heart attack” during a Shakespeare performance in 2015, but he “came back only to continue to prosper in theatre, film, and TV.”

“His devotion to his family came second to his passion for the arts. Greg was married to Judie for 43 years and had two children, Wilke (an actor) and Julia (an artist), as well as a grandson, Wylder Gregory, whom he loved more than everything in the world “she went on to say. Deidre and Aaron’s niece and nephew, Claire and Cole’s great-nephew, were among the family members to see him through his final days. His son and grandson were also in attendance.

Gregory Itzin Cause of Death

Gregory Itzin, a well-known “24” character actor, has died. As we all know, he passed away on Friday, July 8 2022 at the age of 74. As of right now, there’s no word on what caused the death. Jon Cassar, executive producer and director of “24,” revealed the death of Itzin on Twitter. He made the following statement

“Greg Itzin, a good friend of mine, died this morning.” He was not just one of the most gifted performers with whom I had the pleasure of working, but he was also a genuinely nice person. His 24 relatives, all of whom adored and respected him, will be very saddened by his passing. It’s time to say goodbye to a buddy who made an impact.”

Tribute to Gregory Itzin’s Death

Luis Alfaro Said,

I’m hoping you got to see this actor perform on stage at some point throughout his long career in Los Angeles and beyond. His performances in Shipwrecked and The Kentucky Cycle were two of my favorites. Everyone, the actor, and everyone else. “God Bless You,” Gregory Itzin is the author of this article.

Armin Shimerman Said,

Greg Itzin, one of my best friends and one of the most talented actors I know, died yesterday. You may recognize him from the television series 24. Because of his passing, I’ve been left with a great void. My heartfelt gratitude goes out to Judie and the Itzin gang. Greg will be greatly missed, but his memory will live on. Grief, sorrow, and fond recollections.

Ira Steven Behr Said,

I’m sorry to hear that. Gregory Itzin was an exceptional actor. The readings Gregory did of William Burroughs’ work, while we were working on a series of readings from the beat generation, were hilarious and insightful. Greg Smith, may your memory be eternal.

Trek Movie Said,

Tributes to Gregory Itzin, who has died, have been pouring in. As Ilon Tandro and Hain on Star Trek DS9, Dysek on Voyager, Sopek, and Admiral Black on Enterprise, he had memorable roles in all of them. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones.

Gregory Itzin Early Life

Itzin was born in Washington, D.C., to Evelyn Loretta and Martin Joseph Itzin. When he was in sixth grade, his family moved to Burlington, Wisconsin, where his father was mayor.

The American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco was the first place Itzin went to get her start as an actor. He appeared on stages across the country.

Personal Life

An emergency surgery went wrong on July 8, 2022, and Itzin died at the age of 74.

Gregory Itzin Career

Several episodes of MacGyver, notably “Final Approach” from 1986, featured Itzin in starring roles as a guest star. Vice President Charles Logan is a recurring character on 24 that Itzin has played since midway through the show’s fourth season in 2005.

Itzin returned for four episodes of season six. Itzin returned to the show during the eighth season to help President Allison Taylor keep the Peace Treaty intact. As a result, he was nominated for an Emmy in the category of Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series. He appeared as William Adama, Dick Tracy, and a police officer at Randy’s Halloween party in a 2007 episode of Robot Chicken.

Itzin appears as a guest star in the second season episode of Hannah Montana, “Test of My Love,” playing a billionaire whose son becomes Miley’s love interest. Acme: This Week! was his first hosting gig, and he also appeared in a number of sketches, including the short film “Law and Order: Really Special Victims Unit,” which aired on February 23, 2008.

The Hollywood Theater of the Ear’s 2010 audio production of Saint Joan included him as the Archbishop. As a member of The L.A. Theatre Works, he has been in various radio plays. He appeared frequently in the first four seasons of the USA Network series Covert Affairs.

In 2010 he portrayed the Earl of Kent in an Antaeus Company performance of King Lear. He was awarded the L.A. Drama Critics Circle Award for this performance.

Gregory Itzin Biography

Born on April 20, 1948, in the United States, Gregory Itzin is a well-known television actor. On the Fox television series 24, he played President Charles Logan. Gregory Itzin was born under the sign of Taurus, according to astrology. In addition to his wife Judie, he has two children: Wilke and Julia.

Gregory Itzin’s Net Worth

Gregory Is a Well-Known and Well-Paid Actor on Television. Gregory Itzin’s Net Worth Is Estimated at $1.5 Million, Based on Our Research and That of Wikipedia, Forbes, and Business Insider.