Glenn Corbett Cause of Death Personal Life, Career, & Lifestyle!

American actor Glenn Corbett’s tough and powerful background didn’t appear to indicate that he would become a Hollywood star. Having grown up as the son of a garage mechanic, Corbett went on to serve in the military before meeting and marrying Judy, a woman he met when both were working at a college. After receiving her encouragement, Corbett began to land roles in school plays, and it was during one of these that Columbia Pictures signed him to a contract.

It was in The Crimson Kimono that he made his feature picture debut (1959). That was followed by supporting roles in The Mountain Road (1960) and Man on a String (1961). (1960). In 1961, he landed the lead role in William Castle’s suspense film Homicidal and went on to star in the television series Route 66. (1960). Initially, he was cast in a new series, The Road West (1966), although it was only for a short period of time.

Additionally, in the 1970s, Corbett made a number of big-budget pictures. He had supporting roles in two John Wayne westerns, Chisum (1970) and Big Jake (1971), in which he played a member of a gang who kidnaps Wayne’s son, but he was the star of Nashville Girl (1976) and Universal’s epic war film Midway (1976). Even after his death from lung cancer in 1993, Corbett remained a regular cast member of Dallas (1978) for the rest of the 1980s.

Early life

Known for his roles as both a leading man and a supporting character, Corbett was raised in El Monte, California, the son of actress Sarah Bell (Holland) and mechanic John Warren Rothenburg.



The acting was a hobby of his wife Judy, who encouraged him to get involved in campus theater after serving in the US Navy as a Seabee. After being discovered by a scout for Columbia Pictures, he secured a deal. [required citation]

Corbett had previously posed as a male model for photographer Bob Mizer when he was a teenager.

Death

He was 59 years old when he died in a VA hospital in San Antonio, Texas, of lung cancer that had spread throughout his body. San Antonio’s Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery is where he was laid to rest.

