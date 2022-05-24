Gerald Cotten Cause of Death ,a Young Entrepreneur ,the Crypto World Into Disarray, as Many Investors Have Lost Money as A Result of His Death!

The latest true crime documentary to hit Netflix is Trust No One: The Hunt For The Crypto King. True crime fans can’t get enough of con artists, fraudsters, and multi-million dollar scams after seeing Bad Vegan and The Tinder Swindler.

Trust No One chronicles Gerald ‘Gerry’ Cotten’s meteoric rise to the top of the Bitcoin world and subsequent dramatic fall, leaving his legacy tarnished. So, who is Gerry Cotten and where has he disappeared to? Everything you need to know is in Newsweek.

Cause of Death for Gerald Cotten

Gerald Cotten, a young entrepreneur, died in India in 2018 from Crohn’s disease while celebrating his wedding.

On December 9, 2018, he died at Fortis Hospital in Jaipur, India.

His death has thrown the crypto world into disarray, as many investors have lost money as a result of his death.

Defrauding Gerald Cotten

Gerald Cotten, the founder of Quadriga CX and also known as the Crypto King, stole around $ 215 million in his grave, committing the largest money fraud in Canadian history.

Gerald was the only one who had access to the funds after his death, but unfortunately, the password was also lost in his grave.



According to some sources and media reports, he is still alive and well, ready to con people and steal their money.

“Dead Man’s Switch: A Crypto Mystery,” a Netflix documentary about the incident, was also released.

Wiki, Biography, and Age of Gerald Cotten

Gerald Cotten, the well-known Canadian Crypto King, was born on May 11, 1998. His parents raised him in Belleville, Ontario, Canada. He lived in Fall River, Nova Scotia, until his death.

In terms of his educational background, he graduated from the Schulich School of Business.



Gerald Cotten’s Wiki, Biography, Defrauding Age, Parents, Wife, Children, Career, Net Worth, and More are all covered in this blog.

Parents (Father and Mother) and Siblings of Gerald Cotten

If we talk about Gerald Cotten’s parents later in this post, we’ll say that his father’s name is Bruce Cotten and his mother’s name is Cheryl Cotten. Wife and Children of Gerald Cotten

Gerald Cotten had a family. He married Jennifer Robertson in 2018 after a happy life together.

The Career of Gerald Cotten

When comes Gerald Cotten’s career, he was a young entrepreneur who co-founded Quadriga Fintech Solutions with his friend Michael Patryn in 2013.

Gerald Cotten’s Net Worth

Gerald Cotten was a Canadian investor who worked extensively in the entrepreneur world, and his net worth was estimated to be around $ 190 million.

Education and Early Life

Mr. Cotten died while on a trip to India’s Jaipur. He was dealing with a serious Crohn’s disease complication at the time. On December 9, 2018, he died as a result of it. According to one of our sources, when he died, he was the sole owner of the QuardigaCX crypto exchange’s private keys and passwords. QuardigaCX had $140 million worth of cryptocurrencies at the time.



Cotten, Gerald Biography:- Canadian-born Gerald was of Canadian descent and has spent his entire life in the country. He was a Business student. He developed an early interest in business and other facts during his childhood.